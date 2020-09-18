Tulsa at Oklahoma State: A breakdown of the matchups

Stat to Know: 3

Only three of the 10 games that Sanders started ended with him not throwing at least one interception. Three of the seven other games ended with him throwing at least two interceptions. Sanders threw a season-high three interceptions in the 45-35 loss to Texas Tech. Protecting the ball should be a priority for him this year.

When Tulsa runs

The Hurricane statistically has one of the top returning running back corps, led by Tulsa natives Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II. That group also includes SEC transfers Deneric Prince and Anthony Watkins, both of whom recently received waivers to play in 2020. How much the offensive line has improved since last season could dictate the success of the run game.

Stat to know: 45

Brooks and Taylor have combined for 45 touchdowns and rushed for 4,190 yards.

When Tulsa passes