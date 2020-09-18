Tulsa at Oklahoma State: A breakdown of the matchups

Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State
11 a.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium
TV: ESPN
Last meeting: Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 40-21 in Tulsa on Sept. 14, 2019.
All-time series: Oklahoma State leads 41-27-5.
When OSU runs
Oklahoma State has one of the best running backs in the country in Chuba Hubbard and a dual-threat quarterback in Spencer Sanders. Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 yards rushing last year and is expected to be among the nation’s top rushers this season.
Stat to know: 30
Hubbard had 15 runs go for 30 yards or more. Three were against Tulsa, including his third-longest run of the season that went for 75 yards. Hubbard is a threat to break for a long one every time he touches the ball.
When OSU passes
Sanders has his top receiver back in Tylan Wallace. Wallace caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in the first eight games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Wallace will be out to prove that he can be the same player he was before he went down. Fellow receivers Dillon Stoner and Braydon Johnson will try to build on their accomplishments from last season after being forced to step up in Wallace’s absence.
Stat to Know: 3
Only three of the 10 games that Sanders started ended with him not throwing at least one interception. Three of the seven other games ended with him throwing at least two interceptions. Sanders threw a season-high three interceptions in the 45-35 loss to Texas Tech. Protecting the ball should be a priority for him this year.
When Tulsa runs
The Hurricane statistically has one of the top returning running back corps, led by Tulsa natives Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II. That group also includes SEC transfers Deneric Prince and Anthony Watkins, both of whom recently received waivers to play in 2020. How much the offensive line has improved since last season could dictate the success of the run game.
Stat to know: 45
Brooks and Taylor have combined for 45 touchdowns and rushed for 4,190 yards.
When Tulsa passes
Having a returning starting quarterback is a major asset for the Hurricane in its pursuit of more consistent play there. Zach Smith, who threw for 3,279 yards and 19 TDS in 2019, has a variety of targets, including Keylon Stokes and Sam Crawford Jr. Because of an abundance of viable options, TU has a deeper rotation at receiver than in the past few years.
Stat to know: 39
Frequently the result of poor protection, Smith was sacked 39 times last season but has been working on getting the ball out faster heading into 2020.
Special teams
Both teams have Australians as punters, Tom Hutton for OSU and Lachlan Wilson for TU. Cowboys place-kicker Alex Hale also is from Australia. The Hurricane's place-kicker is expected to be Zack Long, but freshman Tyler Tipton might get a chance if the team's kicking woes continue.
Stat to know: 9
TU missed nine field goals in each of the past two seasons.
Coaches
Mike Gundy is entering his 16th year as the OSU head coach and has won all four games against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery is entering his sixth season and is 0-2 against OSU.
Stat to know: 27
The average margin of victory for OSU in the two games against Montgomery is 27 points. The Cowboys won 59-24 in 2017 and 40-21 last year.
Who wins and why
Too much OSU firepower for TU
From Bill Haisten:
OSU has too many weapons and a defense that is said to have a chance of being its best since the mid-1980s. OSU wins 51-24.
