Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State notebook: Injuries knock out key players for both teams

Sanders suffers ‘lower extremity injury’
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left Saturday’s game against Tulsa with an injury and never returned. A team spokesman called it a lower extremity injury, and coach Mike Gundy said he doesn’t think the injury is serious.
“I haven’t visited with anybody medically other than them telling me during the game that he wouldn’t be back today,” Gundy said after the game. “So I don’t really have information on him at this time.”
In his debut as offensive coordinator, Kasey Dunn was forced to play three quarterbacks. Backup Ethan Bullock took over for Sanders before being replaced by freshman Shane Illingworth. Illingworth became the first true freshman to quarterback the Cowboys in his first career game since Wes Lunt in 2012.
“That was interesting, and they’re all slightly different,” Dunn said. “Spencer and Shane are on opposite ends of the spectrum. It was certainly a challenging day at times, but our guys responded.”
Brooks out for season with torn ACL
Hurricane senior running back Shamari Brooks tore the ACL in his left knee Tuesday during practice and is expected to miss the season.
“With Shamari, you know what you’re going to get,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He plays big in big games. He plays big in every game but especially in those big games he shows up. He was looking as good (in the preseason) as I’ve ever seen him look. … It was a tough blow for him, a tough blow for our football team, and one of those that is difficult to handle.”
The Brooks injury is a major setback for the Hurricane offense. With 2,700 yards, the former Union High School star needed 1,218 to break the Hurricane career rushing record held by D’Angelo Brewer.
In 2019, Brooks rushed for 1,248 yards, averaging 5.1 per attempt and scoring six touchdowns. As a Union senior, he ran for 2,018 yards and 28 TDs.
Yohance Burnett, who would have started at middle linebacker for TU, also is out for the year with a torn ACL. He played in all 12 games last season, recording 34 tackles, including 2.5 for lost yardage.
Hubbard held to 93 yards
After torching TU for 256 yards and three touchdowns last season, OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 93 yards and a TD on Saturday’.
“I thought our defense did an outstanding job on him,” Montgomery said. “I thought we did a really good job of running to the football, playing gap-sound and gang-tackling when we had opportunities. You’ve got to do a great job against Chuba. You just can’t let him get started. I’m very proud of the effort, especially against a Heisman (Trophy) candidate.”
Low-scoring victory for OSU
For the third time in the Gundy era, OSU won a game by scoring fewer than 20 points. The two other times were the 13-10 win over Texas in 2017 and the 15-10 win over Montana State in 2005.
Eighth consecutive win against TU
OSU won its eighth consecutive game against TU and hasn’t lost to the Hurricane since 1998. Gundy is 5-0 against TU.
— Frank Bonner II and Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Illingworth comes on in relief to rally Cowboys past Hurricane; Get all our coverage here
View from the sidelines: See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Tulsa in the season opener for both teams
Our best photos as OSU and TU kick off their 2020 season
Bill Haisten: In a game both terrible and dramatic, OSU survives the Golden Hurricane
Cowboys survive Tulsa behind a solid defense and a true freshman quarterback
Not a normal game day: No tailgating for TU-OSU game; attendance limited to 14,668
Miscues doom Hurricane in painful 16-7 loss
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State four downs: Cowboys defense lives up to the hype
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State notebook: Injuries knock out key players for both teams
TU’s Shamari Brooks out for the season with a left-knee injury
Follow the action on Twitter with the Tulsa World sports department
Season opener against Tulsa is the first chance for Cowboys receiver Tylan Wallace to show he's still got it
After delays, Hurricane ready to open season
Tulsa at OSU: Breaking down the matchups
Every lightning strike drew miserable groans on that rainy evening, Sept. 17, 2011.
This weekend, OSU and TU will meet for the 74th time. Take a look back at recent games in the series here
NFL week 1 games concluded last night with two Monday Night Football games.
No. 15 Oklahoma State is one of four Big 12 schools in the preseason poll voted on by a 62-member panel of journalists covering college football.
Happy birthday to Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy, who turned 53 on Wednesday. Take a look back at his 129 wins as Cowboys coach.
Expectations are high in Stillwater where the Cowboys return two of the more electric players in college football, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.
Philip Montgomery is set to begin his sixth season as TU's head coach. Montgomery is 25-37 through five seasons, winning 16 games in his first…
On Aug. 31, 2017, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane began their football seasons on a Thursday night in Stillwater.
TUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything Golden Hurricane
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!