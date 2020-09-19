 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State notebook: Injuries knock out key players for both teams
Notebook

Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State notebook: Injuries knock out key players for both teams

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Sanders suffers ‘lower extremity injury’

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left Saturday’s game against Tulsa with an injury and never returned. A team spokesman called it a lower extremity injury, and coach Mike Gundy said he doesn’t think the injury is serious.

“I haven’t visited with anybody medically other than them telling me during the game that he wouldn’t be back today,” Gundy said after the game. “So I don’t really have information on him at this time.”

In his debut as offensive coordinator, Kasey Dunn was forced to play three quarterbacks. Backup Ethan Bullock took over for Sanders before being replaced by freshman Shane Illingworth. Illingworth became the first true freshman to quarterback the Cowboys in his first career game since Wes Lunt in 2012.

“That was interesting, and they’re all slightly different,” Dunn said. “Spencer and Shane are on opposite ends of the spectrum. It was certainly a challenging day at times, but our guys responded.”

Brooks out for season with torn ACL

Hurricane senior running back Shamari Brooks tore the ACL in his left knee Tuesday during practice and is expected to miss the season.

“With Shamari, you know what you’re going to get,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He plays big in big games. He plays big in every game but especially in those big games he shows up. He was looking as good (in the preseason) as I’ve ever seen him look. … It was a tough blow for him, a tough blow for our football team, and one of those that is difficult to handle.”

The Brooks injury is a major setback for the Hurricane offense. With 2,700 yards, the former Union High School star needed 1,218 to break the Hurricane career rushing record held by D’Angelo Brewer.

In 2019, Brooks rushed for 1,248 yards, averaging 5.1 per attempt and scoring six touchdowns. As a Union senior, he ran for 2,018 yards and 28 TDs.

Yohance Burnett, who would have started at middle linebacker for TU, also is out for the year with a torn ACL. He played in all 12 games last season, recording 34 tackles, including 2.5 for lost yardage.

Hubbard held to 93 yards

After torching TU for 256 yards and three touchdowns last season, OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 93 yards and a TD on Saturday’.

“I thought our defense did an outstanding job on him,” Montgomery said. “I thought we did a really good job of running to the football, playing gap-sound and gang-tackling when we had opportunities. You’ve got to do a great job against Chuba. You just can’t let him get started. I’m very proud of the effort, especially against a Heisman (Trophy) candidate.”

Low-scoring victory for OSU

For the third time in the Gundy era, OSU won a game by scoring fewer than 20 points. The two other times were the 13-10 win over Texas in 2017 and the 15-10 win over Montana State in 2005.

Eighth consecutive win against TU

OSU won its eighth consecutive game against TU and hasn’t lost to the Hurricane since 1998. Gundy is 5-0 against TU.

— Frank Bonner II and Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Illingworth comes on in relief to rally Cowboys past Hurricane; Get all our coverage here

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News