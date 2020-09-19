Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State notebook: Injuries knock out key players for both teams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sanders suffers ‘lower extremity injury’

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left Saturday’s game against Tulsa with an injury and never returned. A team spokesman called it a lower extremity injury, and coach Mike Gundy said he doesn’t think the injury is serious.

“I haven’t visited with anybody medically other than them telling me during the game that he wouldn’t be back today,” Gundy said after the game. “So I don’t really have information on him at this time.”

In his debut as offensive coordinator, Kasey Dunn was forced to play three quarterbacks. Backup Ethan Bullock took over for Sanders before being replaced by freshman Shane Illingworth. Illingworth became the first true freshman to quarterback the Cowboys in his first career game since Wes Lunt in 2012.

“That was interesting, and they’re all slightly different,” Dunn said. “Spencer and Shane are on opposite ends of the spectrum. It was certainly a challenging day at times, but our guys responded.”

Brooks out for season with torn ACL

Hurricane senior running back Shamari Brooks tore the ACL in his left knee Tuesday during practice and is expected to miss the season.