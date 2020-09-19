First down | Story of game
Oklahoma State defense lives up to the hype
The OSU offense only scored 16 points on Saturday but the defense made that enough to win the game by allowing just one Tulsa touchdown and no third-down conversions.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Tulsa D-line vs. OSU O-line
The Cowboys managed to win the game but still allowed six sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The Tulsa defensive line helped keep this game close.
Third down | Game MVP
OSU defense
The OSU defense didn’t disappoint after a very confident preseason. The Cowboys forced Tulsa to go 0-for-11 on third-down conversions and 1-for-4 on fourth downs. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez led OSU with 10 tackles and had OSU’s only sack late in the game.
Fourth down | What’s next
Oklahoma State will host West Virginia on Sept. 26 to open the Big 12 Conference schedule. Tulsa will travel to Arkansas State on the same day.
Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Illingworth comes on in relief to rally Cowboys past Hurricane; Get all our coverage here
Bill Haisten: In a game both terrible and dramatic, OSU survives the Golden Hurricane
Not a normal game day: No tailgating for TU-OSU game; attendance limited to 14,668
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State four downs: Cowboys defense lives up to the hype
TU’s Shamari Brooks out for the season with a left-knee injury
Follow the action on Twitter with the Tulsa World sports department
Season opener against Tulsa is the first chance for Cowboys receiver Tylan Wallace to show he's still got it
After delays, Hurricane ready to open season
Tulsa at OSU: Breaking down the matchups
Every lightning strike drew miserable groans on that rainy evening, Sept. 17, 2011.
This weekend, OSU and TU will meet for the 74th time. Take a look back at recent games in the series here
NFL week 1 games concluded last night with two Monday Night Football games.
No. 15 Oklahoma State is one of four Big 12 schools in the preseason poll voted on by a 62-member panel of journalists covering college football.
Happy birthday to Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy, who turned 53 on Wednesday. Take a look back at his 129 wins as Cowboys coach.
Expectations are high in Stillwater where the Cowboys return two of the more electric players in college football, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace.
Philip Montgomery is set to begin his sixth season as TU's head coach. Montgomery is 25-37 through five seasons, winning 16 games in his first…
On Aug. 31, 2017, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane began their football seasons on a Thursday night in Stillwater.
TUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything Golden Hurricane
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!