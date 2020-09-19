 Skip to main content
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State four downs: Cowboys defense lives up to the hype

First down | Story of game

Oklahoma State defense lives up to the hype

The OSU offense only scored 16 points on Saturday but the defense made that enough to win the game by allowing just one Tulsa touchdown and no third-down conversions. 

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Tulsa D-line vs. OSU O-line

The Cowboys managed to win the game but still allowed six sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The Tulsa defensive line helped keep this game close.

Third down | Game MVP

OSU defense

The OSU defense didn’t disappoint after a very confident preseason. The Cowboys forced Tulsa to go 0-for-11 on third-down conversions and 1-for-4 on fourth downs. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez led OSU with 10 tackles and had OSU’s only sack late in the game.

Fourth down | What’s next

Oklahoma State will host West Virginia on Sept. 26 to open the Big 12 Conference schedule. Tulsa will travel to Arkansas State on the same day.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Illingworth comes on in relief to rally Cowboys past Hurricane

Frank Bonner II

