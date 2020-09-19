Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Cowboys survive Tulsa behind a solid defense and a true freshman quarterback

Hubbard finished with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wallace, who returned from a 2019 season-ending knee injury, caught four passes for 94 yards.

“You lose your quarterback after the first series of the game in your first game of the year and everybody is going, 'oh crap what the hell happened,'” first-year offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “Those two guys stepped in and did a solid job. Hats off to Shane, he stepped in during a moment where we needed a couple of plays. He found the right couple of guys and got them the football. He got protection, settled up and did a nice job of standing in the pocket. ”

The Cowboys had 181 yards in the second half after being held to just 96 yards in the first two quarters. The Tulsa defensive line controlled the trenches for much of the game. The Golden Hurricane tallied six sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Linebacker Zaven Collins had three sacks before leaving in the third quarter. Tulsa was also without its top running back Shamari Brooks, who suffered a torn ACL in practice this week.