TU women's basketball assistant Talby Justus hired as OSU's director of recruiting

  • Updated
041222-tul-spt-justus-talby

Justus

 Courtesy OSU

STILLWATER — University of Tulsa women's basketball assistant coach Talby Justus has been hired as director of recruiting on Jacie Hoyt's inaugural Oklahoma State staff, a team spokesman said Monday.

Justus is a Stillwater native who spent 13 years coaching at the high school level in Oklahoma followed by seven seasons at the University of Texas at Arlington, which experienced a dramatic turnaround while he was there.

At TU this past season, Justus was a key part of a first-year staff that helped the Hurricane go from a 5-14 record to 17-11 and a WNIT appearance.

Justus played two years at Northern Oklahoma College and two years at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. He was an all-conference player for Tabor who led his team to Elite Eight and Final Four appearances.

At Pawnee High School, Justus played for his father, Harley Justus, who coached in Oklahoma for more than 35 years.

Featured video: New OSU women's basketball coach Jacie Joyt's full opening remarks

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

