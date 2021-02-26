TU softball drops opener; OU wins two; OSU sweeps LSU

Tulsa drops opener

Tulsa jumped out to a quick two-run lead but gave up four runs in the sixth inning to fall to Texas A&M 9-5 in the Golden Hurricane's season-opener Friday in College Station, Texas.

Kylie Norwood led TU, going 2-for-4. She scored the first run of the game and drove in the second as TU led 2-0 after the top of the second.

The Aggies answered with three runs in the bottom of the second and tacked on two more in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. TU cut the deficit to 5-4 with a two-out rally in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs on one error.

The Golden Hurricane (0-1) matched the Aggies (4-2) in hits as both clubs finished with seven.

The two teams meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.

OU wins pair in Arizona

Oklahoma knocked off New Mexico and Arizona State on the opening day of the GCU/ASU Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

The Sooners downed New Mexico 8-0 as three pitchers combined on a no-hitter. Giselle Juarez, Shannon Saile and Olivia Rains combined to strike out 10 in six innings. Taylon Snow, Jocelyn Alo, Jana Johns and Jayda Coleman each had two hits for the Sooners.