TU softball drops opener; OU wins two; OSU sweeps LSU

Tulsa drops opener
Tulsa jumped out to a quick two-run lead but gave up four runs in the sixth inning to fall to Texas A&M 9-5 in the Golden Hurricane's season-opener Friday in College Station, Texas.
Kylie Norwood led TU, going 2-for-4. She scored the first run of the game and drove in the second as TU led 2-0 after the top of the second.
The Aggies answered with three runs in the bottom of the second and tacked on two more in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. TU cut the deficit to 5-4 with a two-out rally in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs on one error.
The Golden Hurricane (0-1) matched the Aggies (4-2) in hits as both clubs finished with seven.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.
OU wins pair in Arizona
Oklahoma knocked off New Mexico and Arizona State on the opening day of the GCU/ASU Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
The Sooners downed New Mexico 8-0 as three pitchers combined on a no-hitter. Giselle Juarez, Shannon Saile and Olivia Rains combined to strike out 10 in six innings. Taylon Snow, Jocelyn Alo, Jana Johns and Jayda Coleman each had two hits for the Sooners.
In the second game, OU took a 5-1 lead after scoring three times in the top of the seventh when Nicole Mendes and Alo each homered and hung on for a 5-3 win against Arizona State.
OU (9-0) was limited to five hits.
The Sooners play New Mexico and Grand Canyon on Saturday in Phoenix.
OSU sweeps LSU
Oklahoma State picked up a pair of wins at LSU, winning the first game 1-0 before prevailing in the second 3-1 at the ULL/LSU Invitational.
Kelly Maxwell pitched a two-hit shutout in the opener and OSU scored on a Kiley Naomi single in the top of the second.
In the nightcap, the Cowgirls scored twice in the top of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and hung on to win 3-1. Carrie Eberle pitched a two-hitter.
OSU (10-0) continues play in the invitational Saturday, playing Buffalo at 10 a.m. and Louisiana at 12:30 p.m.
— From staff reports