TU, OSU basketball to play in separate November events

Tulsa will take part in the 2021 Sunshine Slam Tournament Nov. 20-21 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Oklahoma State will participate in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Nov. 16-17 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The Hurricane is joined by Utah, Boston College, Rhode Island, Air Force, Holy Cross, Bryant and Bethune-Cookman in the second annual tournament.
Each team will play one game prior to the games in Daytona Beach, as Tulsa will host Air Force Falcons on Nov. 13.
In the first round of the Sunshine Slam on Nov. 20, TU will take on Rhode Island. The Hurricane hold a 2-0 series lead over the Rams.
The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Utah-Boston College game in the championship game on Nov. 21.
OSU will take on UMass Lowell and N.C. State in the two-day doubleheader hosted by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said in media release. “This will be an opportunity to showcase the growth of our squad against some of the best teams in the nation while also paying tribute to the history of greats that have played this game. Oklahoma State now has five members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and it’s fitting that the Cowboys participate in this event just months after the legendary Eddie Sutton was inducted.”