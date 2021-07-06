TU, OSU basketball to play in separate November events

Tulsa will take part in the 2021 Sunshine Slam Tournament Nov. 20-21 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Oklahoma State will participate in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Nov. 16-17 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Hurricane is joined by Utah, Boston College, Rhode Island, Air Force, Holy Cross, Bryant and Bethune-Cookman in the second annual tournament.

Each team will play one game prior to the games in Daytona Beach, as Tulsa will host Air Force Falcons on Nov. 13.

In the first round of the Sunshine Slam on Nov. 20, TU will take on Rhode Island. The Hurricane hold a 2-0 series lead over the Rams.

The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Utah-Boston College game in the championship game on Nov. 21.

OSU will take on UMass Lowell and N.C. State in the two-day doubleheader hosted by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.