TU at OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

TU’s rushers ran for 123 yards — Brin scrambling for 37 himself — and were responsible for both offensive scores for the Hurricane, but the Cowboys kept Brin out of the end zone, made key stops, and did just enough to keep TU at bay until Spencer Sanders and Co. woke up in the fourth quarter.

Third down

Game MVP

Freshmen wide receivers: Missing redshirt senior Braydon Johnson (undisclosed) and Tay Martin (ankle) after OSU’s second play from scrimmage, it was Green and fellow first-year pass catcher Jaden Bray who made the difference for the Cowboys.

Bray led OSU with four catches for 84 yards, and got the Cowboys on the board with his 26-yard second quarter touchdown, the first of his career. Green caught two passes, including his acrobatic 16-yard touchdown eight seconds into the fourth quarter that kicked off the Cowboys’ late scoring spree.

Fourth Down

What’s next

Trips to Boise State and Ohio State: OSU and TU each hit the road for the first time in 2021 in Week 3.