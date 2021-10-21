'Trust me, I can throw:' Brennan Presley wants another chance at trick play

Equipped with an arm he's flashed in practice, Presley possesses another important quarterback trait: a short memory. No different than a dropped pass, Presley put the incompletion behind him and set his focus to the next play, and according to Gundy, onto the next week's throwing regimen, as well.

"(Brennan) was on the bench and (quarterbacks coach Tim) Rattay walked by and he was in kind of a comical frame of mind for a second," Gundy said. "He said ‘Hey, I need to work with you on my throwing next week.’ Know what I mean? He’s already over it. I wasn’t over it. But he was over it. He just has that personality about him.”

After the success OSU found with some misdirection against Texas, Dunn could dive back in on the tricks ahead. OSU's offense might need them when it meets the Big 12's No.1 defense at Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For his part, Presley wouldn't reveal any other cards up the Cowboys' sleeve.

“I don’t know if I’m at liberty to say,” he explained.

But already since Saturday, Presley says he pleaded with OSU's play callers for another chance to flash his throwing arm. And if he gets one, he's certain he can take advantage on Take 2.