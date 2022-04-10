True Bedlam: Cowboys score winning run on wild pitch in 9th inning for 8-7 victory

Bedlam was awfully spicy in the wee hours of Saturday night.

No. 4 Oklahoma State captured an 8-7 win over Oklahoma when Marcus Brown scored the game’s winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to complete an impressive comeback in the Big 12 contest in Stillwater.

The schools will finish the series at 3 p.m. Sunday in O’Brate Stadium.

With the contest tied at 7 in the ninth, Brown led off the inning with a single. Pinch hitter Hueston Morrill laid a sacrifice bunt with two strikes to move the runner to second.

Jaxson Crull welcomed OU reliever Trevin Michael with a hard-hit single to put runners on the corners. Brown then scored on Michael’s wild pitch to set off a Stillwater party.

It was the third time this season that the schools settled a one-run game in the ninth inning. OU beat the Cowboys 7-6 at ONEOK Field last month. The Sooners also registered an 8-7 win over OSU on Friday night.

Freshman Roc Riggio inserted himself into Bedlam lore with a five-RBI night highlighted by two home runs.

He started his career night in the first two innings.

The OSU second baseman hit a solo home run over the center-field wall to give OSU a 1-0 lead in the first inning, then knocked home two more runs on a double in the second inning to make it 3-0.

The rivalry game heated up in the same inning when OU assistant coach Clay Overcash was ejected while in the dugout.

The Sooners tied the score in the third inning.

Tanner Tredaway hit a two-run single, which was following by Jimmy Crooks’ RBI hit to make it 3-all.

The Sooners seemed to have control after pushing through four runs in the seventh inning to grab a 7-3 lead.

OU benefitted from two OSU errors in the frame and withstood four pitchers after sending nine batters to the plate.

The Cowboys, the nation’s second-best defense with a .988 team fielding percentage, ended with a season-high three errors.

Nolan McLean cut into the Sooners’ advantage with a solo homer in the seventh inning.

In the eighth, after Jaxson Crull reached base on a catcher’s interference, Caeden Trenkle hit a double to make it 7-5. Riggio tied the game with a long ball over the right-field wall to tie the game at 7.

OKLAHOMA STATE 8, OKLAHOMA 7

OU;003;000;400;--;7;9;2

OSU;120;000;131;--;8;12;3

Sanlin, Horton (5), Miller (6), Atwood (6), Campbell (7), Godman (9), Michael (9) and Crooks; Mederos, McLean (6), Stone (7), Root (7), Ure (7), Kyle (7), Bogusz (8) and Adkison. W: McLean (1-0). L: Horton (1-1). HR: Riggio, 2; McLean. Time: 4:01. A: 7,811.