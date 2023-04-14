STILLWATER — There are questions surrounding Oklahoma State’s secondary.

For starters, the Cowboys are working in schemes under a new defensive coordinator. How will that look? There’s also the addition of a position that OSU will require adjusting.

And of course, the personnel question. For OSU, one of its most senior positions last year will now be one of the youngest.

The Cowboys didn’t retain cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who transferred to Washington after playing in 12 games and recording 48 tackles last season. Safety Thomas Harper bolted for Notre Dame and Jason Taylor II is working toward making an NFL roster.

That leaves three vacancies defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo needs to fill by August. Based on the current roster, some of those openings could lean on younger players.

“Those guys are making strides in the spring,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “They’re making mistakes … but we want them to be in a position to where they can make a mistake and be graded and corrected and see if we can get better.”

Excluding personnel, the Cowboys’ biggest change in the secondary will come with a new position in Nardo’s defense.

The introduction of the rover position — a hybrid role designed to support run defense like a linebacker but drop back in coverage on passing plays — will likely belong to Kendal Daniels.

“It’s a lot different,” Daniels said. “Last year, I was more outside, coming in from the outside, but now I’m more on the inside.”

There’s another intriguing addition from OSU’s signing class who contribute at rover. Lardarius Webb Jr., a junior-college signee who played a hybrid role at Jones College in Mississippi, could earn minutes just off experience.

The rover position isn’t the only spot changing with Nardo’s schemes. The cornerbacks are expected to be more involved in setting edges and blitzing, Black said.

Black will be doing that with a new cornerback cohort. Muhammad’s departure separates a veteran tandem the Cowboys had last year and likely gets filled with redshirt sophomore Cam Smith.

Smith appeared in all 13 games for OSU last season, starting three times and showing flashes throughout the season. Cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie replenished the experience in the transfer portal by scooping up Arkansas State transfer Kenneth Harris, a senior cornerback.

Cornerback depth consists of redshirt freshman Cameron Epps, redshirt junior DeSean Buckner and redshirt sophomore De’kelvion Beamon, among others who could play a similar role as Smith did last year.

“It’s coming together well,” Black said. “We’re getting to know each other a little bit better and just growing a bond.”

OSU also undertakes the task of replacing Taylor’s production at safety. Signs indicate redshirt sophomore Lyrik Rawls and redshirt senior Trey Rucker will be vital this season after strong performances in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last December.

“After that game, it showed I can make plays,” Rawls said. “I already knew I could do that, but I was playing behind Jason Taylor — which I was OK with doing — being behind him and learning from him, being able to get coached by him. That gave me great tools and skills.”

Describing Rucker, Daniels said: “Wrecking ball. I feel like having him back is a big deal.”

Younger options include redshirt sophomore Ty Williams and redshirt junior Nick Session. The answer to how it all will come together won’t be known until fall.

“The encouraging side of it is that we feel like we’ve done a good job of recruiting the type of athletes, the body, the character, the football awareness that we need to help us,” Gundy said.

The starters

CB – Korie Black, 6-0, 185

CB – Cam Smith, 6-2, 191

S – Kendal Daniels, 6-4, 213

S – Trey Rucker, 6-0, 207

S – Lyrik Rawls, 6-1, 212

The contenders

CB – Cameron Epps, 6-3, 208

CB – Kenneth Harris, 6-0, 193

S – Lardarius Webb Jr., 5-10,175

S – Nick Session, 6-0, 193

S – Ty Williams, 6-0, 200