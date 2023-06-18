STILLWATER — Tre Griffiths, a three-star wide receiver from Keller, Texas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Sunday evening, becoming the first pass catcher for the Cowboys in the 2024 cycle.

Griffiths, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver, earned an offer from the Cowboys on May 4, eventually committing after spending the weekend in Stillwater on an official visit.

He ranked as the No. 131 wide receiver in the recruiting class and 144th overall prospect in Texas, per the 247Sports Composite.

In the end, Griffiths opted for OSU over 10 other schools, including Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Wisconsin and others.

He becomes the eighth pledge in OSU's recruiting class, joining safeties Landyn Cleveland, Willie Nelson and David Kabongo, linebacker Jaylen Boardley, offensive lineman Caleb Hackleman, running back Rodney Fields and tight end Josh Ford.

He is the third-highest recruit in OSU's class, according to 247Sports rankings.

Griffiths, who also competes in track and field for Keller High School — located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area — concluded his junior season with 30 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns, starting each of his three high school seasons.