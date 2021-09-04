Transfer Warren, freshman Bray take advantage of chances in OSU debuts

Newcomers step up

Utah State transfer running back Jaylen Warren and freshman wide receiver Jaden Bray each made the most of their opportunities in their first appearances for Oklahoma State Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Warren carried the ball six times for nine yards in the first half to go with one reception. His moment came in the second quarter when he punched in his first OSU touchdown from one-yard out after LD Brown twice failed to break through on the goal line.

Warren’s rushing score was the ninth of his college career.

Bray, the 6-foot-2 freshman from Norman, got his chance after Tay Martin exited with a minor ankle injury before later returning.

He climbed over Missouri State’s Lemondre Joe to haul in a 36-yard pass from Shane Illingworth for his first career reception in the second quarter. He followed with a 16-yarder on the Cowboys’ final drive before halftime.

First sacks

Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles praised backup linebackers Kamryn Farrar and Mason Cobb for the promise they showed in the preseason. Against Missouri State, the pair of second-year players delivered on that promise as each tallied the first sacks of their college career.