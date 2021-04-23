Top three positions to watch in the OSU spring game on Saturday

Here are the top three position groups to look at Saturday:

Wide receivers

Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner are no longer on the roster, so the Cowboys will have new faces filling those roles this season. Sophomore Brennan Presley had a breakout game with six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Cheez-It Bowl. He is expected to be one of the top receivers to help fill the void along with Tay Martin. Braydon Johnson has shown his speed can make him a dangerous deep-ball threat.

Running backs

OSU is stacked at running back even with Chuba Hubbard leaving. Sixth-year senior LD Brown is using his extra year of eligibility and is joined by Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Utah transfer Jaylen Warren. The veterans aren’t expected to see more than a couple of series, so Brown most likely won’t see a high volume of carries Saturday. He’s been around long enough for fans to know what to expect from him. Fans haven’t seen players like Warren in action yet and Gundy said they’ll “enjoy watching him play.” Brown is expected to be the top running back once the season starts, but Saturday will be the first glimpse of how OSU plans to use its versatility at that position.

Offensive line