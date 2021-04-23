Top three positions to watch in the OSU spring game on Saturday

Oklahoma State has been enjoying a productive spring as it continues to prepare for the 2021 football season.
The Cowboys are showing a lot of depth, with the third-string guys getting quality reps during spring practices.
“We have a number of young guys that are getting really quality work that hopefully in the middle of August can help us in some games this year,” coach Mike Gundy said. “More so than ever in my 17 years here just based on having the extra 25 guys here for spring ball so I’m excited about that.”
OSU will host its spring game at noon Saturday, with the stadium gates opening at 11 a.m. Gundy said this is the first time in a while that OSU will be able to host a spring game that looks like a real football game.
The game will be split into two 20-minute halves with the game clock operating like a normal game day. In an attempt to prevent injury, the Cowboys will not participate in full game-day tackling. Gundy described the expected tackling Saturday as “full thud.”
“Anything that’s in front of you, then they thud up and wrap up,” Gundy said. “We try not to go to the ground, but sometimes they do. Anytime you’re going at an angle you’re going to come and do like you do in the front yard. Knees are bent and you’re going to tag off because at an angle that’s when you get people tangled up.”
Here are the top three position groups to look at Saturday:
Wide receivers
Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner are no longer on the roster, so the Cowboys will have new faces filling those roles this season. Sophomore Brennan Presley had a breakout game with six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the Cheez-It Bowl. He is expected to be one of the top receivers to help fill the void along with Tay Martin. Braydon Johnson has shown his speed can make him a dangerous deep-ball threat.
Running backs
OSU is stacked at running back even with Chuba Hubbard leaving. Sixth-year senior LD Brown is using his extra year of eligibility and is joined by Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Utah transfer Jaylen Warren. The veterans aren’t expected to see more than a couple of series, so Brown most likely won’t see a high volume of carries Saturday. He’s been around long enough for fans to know what to expect from him. Fans haven’t seen players like Warren in action yet and Gundy said they’ll “enjoy watching him play.” Brown is expected to be the top running back once the season starts, but Saturday will be the first glimpse of how OSU plans to use its versatility at that position.
Offensive line
Last year was a tough year for the line. Injuries forced some younger guys to get thrown in the fire quicker than the coaching staff would have liked and blocking up front became a major issue. The O-line looks to be fully healthy now and last year’s experience should pay off for those younger guys. Paying attention to the first-string is important but seeing how strong the second unit can be will be equally important in case the Cowboys run into any injury issues this year. Josh Sills looks to be the leader of that group heading into the season.