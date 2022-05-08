 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Top-seeded Sooners claim first-round bye, No. 2-seed OSU to face No. 7 Kansas in Big 12 championship opener

Bedlam Softball (copy)

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) throws back to first over Oklahoma State's Chelsea Alexander (55) to complete a double play in the seventh inning of a Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 7, 2022. Oklahoma won 5-3.

 BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN

With the Big 12 Conference's seven softball programs preparing to convene at Oklahoma City's USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex later this week, the Sooners and Cowgirls enter the 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship as favorites to meet in an all-Oklahoma title game for a second consecutive spring. 

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State represented the top two seeds in the conference tournament bracket released by the Big 12 Sunday afternoon. 

The top-seeded Sooners (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) secured the championship's lone first-round bye when OU clinched its 10th consecutive regular season conference title with a three-game Bedlam sweep past the Cowgirls over the weekend. With a free pass to Friday's semifinals, the Sooners will await the winner of Thursday's 12 p.m. meeting between fourth-seeded Iowa State and No. 5-seed Baylor.

First pitch of OU's semifinal action is set for 1 p.m. Friday.

OSU (38-11, 14-4) enters the postseason riding a five-game losing streak after dropping all three games in Norman.

The Cowgirls begin their postseason journey at 3 p.m. Thursday against No. 7-seed Kansas. The winner of the first-round matchup will advance to face either No. 3-seed Texas or No. 6-seed Texas Tech in Friday's 4 p.m. semifinal.

This 2022 edition of the Big 12 conference tournament will feature the introduction of a single-elimination format with all six games scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN cable platforms and/or ESPN+. Saturday's 2 p.m. title game will be shown on ESPN2.

Single-day and all-session ticket packages can be purchased through the Big 12 Conference. On-site parking will be available at the softball complex in Oklahoma City. Stadium gates open one hour prior to first pitch. Re-entry will not be permitted. 

2022 Big 12 Softball Championship

First Round - Thursday, May 12

Game 1: No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Baylor (12 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Kansas (3p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (6 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Semifinals - Friday, May 13

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 Winner (1 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner (4 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Championship - Saturday, May 14

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (2 p.m., ESPN2)

*Game times and television networks are subject to change*

