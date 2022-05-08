Top-seeded Sooners claim first-round bye, No. 2-seed OSU to face No. 7 Kansas in Big 12 championship opener

With the Big 12 Conference's seven softball programs preparing to convene at Oklahoma City's USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex later this week, the Sooners and Cowgirls enter the 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship as favorites to meet in an all-Oklahoma title game for a second consecutive spring.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State represented the top two seeds in the conference tournament bracket released by the Big 12 Sunday afternoon.

The top-seeded Sooners (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) secured the championship's lone first-round bye when OU clinched its 10th consecutive regular season conference title with a three-game Bedlam sweep past the Cowgirls over the weekend. With a free pass to Friday's semifinals, the Sooners will await the winner of Thursday's 12 p.m. meeting between fourth-seeded Iowa State and No. 5-seed Baylor.

First pitch of OU's semifinal action is set for 1 p.m. Friday.

OSU (38-11, 14-4) enters the postseason riding a five-game losing streak after dropping all three games in Norman.

The Cowgirls begin their postseason journey at 3 p.m. Thursday against No. 7-seed Kansas. The winner of the first-round matchup will advance to face either No. 3-seed Texas or No. 6-seed Texas Tech in Friday's 4 p.m. semifinal.

This 2022 edition of the Big 12 conference tournament will feature the introduction of a single-elimination format with all six games scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN cable platforms and/or ESPN+. Saturday's 2 p.m. title game will be shown on ESPN2.

Single-day and all-session ticket packages can be purchased through the Big 12 Conference. On-site parking will be available at the softball complex in Oklahoma City. Stadium gates open one hour prior to first pitch. Re-entry will not be permitted.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.