Top-seeded Baylor routs OSU, ends Jim Littell's tenure in Big 12 quarterfinals

The fate of Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball season and the end of Jim Littell’s 11-year run in charge of the Cowgirls was sealed early on Friday afternoon.

OSU (9-20) fell behind top-seeded Baylor 23-0 and never recovered from its scoreless first quarter in the 30 minutes that followed, falling to the Bears (26-5) in a 76-36 defeat in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Cowgirls traveled to the conference tournament in the wake of Monday’s announcement from OSU that Littell and school officials had “mutually agreed” to part ways at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, marking the end of the road for the second winningest coach in program history in Stillwater.

Littell’s Cowgirls kicked the postseason off with a 73-58 win over Texas Tech Thursday night — their third victory over the Red Raiders this season — led by the scoring trio of Lauren Fields, Lexy Keys and Talyn Collins as OSU shot 42.6% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

That scoring touch disappeared on the Cowgirls Friday. They began 0-for-13 from the field and committed seven first-quarter turnovers in the lowest scoring period in Big 12 Tournament history. Kassidy De Lapp led OSU with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in the final game of her college career, while the Fields, Keys and Collins — who combined for 55 points Thursday — finished with 12 points between them.

Former Cowgirl Ja’Mee Asberry led Baylor with 16 in Baylor’s 40-point drubbing. The Bears advance to the conference semifinals where they’ll face Oklahoma at 12 p.m. CT Saturday.

“We got punched pretty good early and didn't respond,” Littell said. “Feel bad for our kids that we ended this way. We spent a lot of energy and emotion last night and we would have hoped…I know all of them wanted to respond more. But I’m proud of our group and we played a lot of young kids this year.”

Collins’ lay-in 20 seconds into the second quarter gave OSU its first points of the contest 10:20 after the opening tip and the Cowgirls hung with Baylor closer in the second period, outscored 18-14 to head into halftime trailing 41-14. All of Sara Rodrigues’ five points came in the second quarter.

Back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. The Bears’ senior forward scored eight in the third quarter. Baylor closed the period on a 22-4 run, closing the quarter up 66-21 with its largest lead of the game.

De Lapp scored seven of her nine points in the final quarter as time ran out on the Cowgirls’ season. Fields finished scoreless after leading OSU with 22 points Thursday.

“We all wanted that game last night,” De Lapp said. “We think of that as a rival game. We were all physically and emotionally drained and it was hard to recuperate after one day so I would say Baylor had a leg up, but it's no excuse for getting punched in the mouth like that.”

The season-ending defeat also marked Littell’s final game on the sidelines, closing his OSU career with a record of 204-140.

Littell, 66, came to OSU as an assistant under coach Kurt Budke in 2005. He took over the program in Nov. 2011 when Budke and three others were killed in a plane crash. Littell led OSU to a women’s NIT title that spring and took the program to the NCAA Tournament in each of the next four seasons.

“It’s almost 17 years ago that (Budke and I) walked in the doors together,” Littell said. “I think about him all the time. It's been my honor to try to carry on the best I can what he established and the turnaround.”

With the 2021-22 season now complete, both OSU and Littell head toward unknown futures.

Athletic director Chad Weiberg said Monday that the search for Littell’s replacement will begin immediately. Littell isn’t sure what lies ahead; he told reports from OSU’s campus newspaper, the O’Colly, that he does not plan to retire.

“I've told some friends that tomorrow is the first time in 45 years that I didn't know what was going to happen tomorrow,” Littell after Friday's defeat, his career at OSU now suddenly behind him.

