Top OSU storylines, players to watch and position battle to watch heading into spring football

Oklahoma State starts spring football practice Sunday as it prepares for the 2021 season looking to play in its first Big 12 Championship game.
The Cowboys had high expectations last year, but injuries plagued OSU for most of the season. Several players will get a chance to compete for playing time after the Cowboys lost pieces on both sides of the ball.
OSU lost playmakers such as receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard, but the Cowboys are confident they still have the talent to compete at a high level.
OSU will have 15 spring practices that include the spring game scheduled for noon on April 24.
Storylines
Spencer Sanders is no longer a young QB: Spencer Sanders is a talented quarterback who has had his struggles protecting the football. Many of his mistakes could be explained by inexperience, but he’s entering the 2021 season with 18 games under his belt and will be a third-year starter. The Cowboys need Sanders to be the quarterback he was in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Can the defense repeat last year's success? Coordinator Jim Knowles turned the OSU defense into a unit that can win games for the Cowboys. The defense bailed out the offense several times last season, and having Kolby Harvell-Peel return after initially declaring for the draft is huge for the secondary.
Offensive line: The line was one of the biggest problems for OSU last year. Injuries forced multiple young linemen into the lineup, which allowed for some good experience. Expect the offensive line to be much better if it can stay healthy.
Players to watch
Brennan Presley: Presley didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his talent, but the Cheez-It Bowl was a coming-out party for the former Bixby standout. He caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 win over Miami.
Cole Birmingham: Birmingham was supposed to be an everyday starter for OSU on the O-line, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Tulsa. He returned for the Cheez-It Bowl, and having a healthy Birmingham will bode well for the Cowboys.
Dezmon Jackson: Jackson showed he could carry a large workload when he rushed for 235 yards on 36 carries against Texas Tech. He is expected to be one of OSU’s main ballcarriers this season to help make up for losing Hubbard.
Position battle to watch
Running back: Jackson and Dominic Richardson both finished last year strong. It was expected that Hubbard would leave, and LD Brown was undecided. Jackson and Richardson were expected to be the main rushers, but it looks as if Richardson could be the third option with Brown coming back for his extra year.