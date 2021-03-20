Top OSU storylines, players to watch and position battle to watch heading into spring football

Offensive line: The line was one of the biggest problems for OSU last year. Injuries forced multiple young linemen into the lineup, which allowed for some good experience. Expect the offensive line to be much better if it can stay healthy.

Players to watch

Brennan Presley: Presley didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his talent, but the Cheez-It Bowl was a coming-out party for the former Bixby standout. He caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 win over Miami.

Cole Birmingham: Birmingham was supposed to be an everyday starter for OSU on the O-line, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against Tulsa. He returned for the Cheez-It Bowl, and having a healthy Birmingham will bode well for the Cowboys.

Dezmon Jackson: Jackson showed he could carry a large workload when he rushed for 235 yards on 36 carries against Texas Tech. He is expected to be one of OSU’s main ballcarriers this season to help make up for losing Hubbard.

Position battle to watch

Running back: Jackson and Dominic Richardson both finished last year strong. It was expected that Hubbard would leave, and LD Brown was undecided. Jackson and Richardson were expected to be the main rushers, but it looks as if Richardson could be the third option with Brown coming back for his extra year.

