Top 25 rankings: Sooners move up a spot in the AP and Coaches Poll while Cowboys stay put in AP rankings

Oklahoma State kept its No. 14 ranking in the Associated Press Poll and moved down a spot in the Amway Coaches poll on Sunday while Oklahoma moved up a spot in both polls.

The Cowboys survived Kansas State with a 20-18 win on Saturday but moved from No. 12 to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. The Sooners moved from No. 19 to No. 18 in both polls after its 62-9 win over Kansas.

Iowa State remained at No. 17 in the AP poll while Texas moved to No. 21. This week features a new top-5 after Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame and Georgia’s loss to Florida.

Alabama is the top-ranked team followed by Notre Dame and Ohio State. Clemson dropped from No. 1 to No.4 after the overtime loss and Texas &M has moved into the fifth spot.

