Top 25 rankings: Oklahoma State moves to No. 6 in the AP and Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State moved to No. 6 in the Coaches and Associated Press Polls that were released on Sunday.

The Cowboys had two consecutive off weeks after last week's game at Baylor was postponed because of Baylor’s issues with COVID-19.

Two top-5 teams, Georgia and North Carolina, lost last week. The Tar Heels fell from No. 5 to No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll, which allowed the Cowboys to move up a spot. Georgia only fell one spot in both polls after its 41-24 loss to No. 2 Alabama. The Bulldogs fell from No. 3 to No. 4.

Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame are the top three teams and Ohio State is ahead of OSU at No. 5. No. 17 Iowa State and No. 20 Kansas State are the other two Big 12 teams ranked in the AP Poll. Iowa State was voted No. 18 in the Coaches Poll and K-State is No. 19.

Oklahoma and Tulsa were the second and third highest teams to miss the AP rankings behind Memphis. OU received 74 votes and Tulsa received 58. OU had an off week and Tulsa’s game against No. 9 Cincinnati was postponed. Cincinnati was ranked No. 8 last week.

