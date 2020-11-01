 Skip to main content
Top 25 rankings: Cowboys drop out of the top 10 and Sooners move up in the AP and Coaches Polls

Top 25 rankings: Cowboys drop out of the top 10 and Sooners move up in the AP and Coaches Polls

Texas at OSU

Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch in front of Texas' Josh Thompson (9) in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

 SARAH PHIPPS

Oklahoma State fell out of the top 10 in the Coaches and Associated Press Polls after Saturday’s loss to Texas while Oklahoma moved up five spots in both polls.

The Cowboys suffered a 41-34 overtime loss to Texas that dropped them from No. 6 to No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. The Sooners routed Texas Tech on Saturday for their third straight win and moved from No. 24 to No. 19 in both polls.

The Longhorns moved back into the top 25 at No. 22 in the AP poll but are still unranked in the coaches poll. Kansas State, who was previously ranked No. 16 in both polls, dropped out of the top 25 after its loss to West Virginia. Iowa State moved to No. 17 in both polls after beating Kansas.

The top five teams remained the same with Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia at the top. Cincinnati moved into the No. 6 spot.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

