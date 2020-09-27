Top 25 polls: Sooners plummet after loss, Cowboys continue to drop despite 2-0 start

Oklahoma plummeted in the Top-25 polls that were released on Sunday while Oklahoma State dropped again after winning its first two games.
The Sooners dropped from No. 3 to No. 18 in the Associated Press Poll and dropped 13 spots to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll after a 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. It’s the second consecutive year that OU has fallen to the Wildcats.
The Cowboys celebrated a 27-13 win against West Virginia but dropped from No. 15 to No. 17 in the AP Poll and from No. 18 to No. 19 in the Coaches poll. The Cowboys were ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP rankings and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, but have dropped in both polls following each of their two wins.
The new top-5 in both polls starts with Clemson and Alabama followed by Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame. LSU, who was ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and No. 5 by the coaches last week, dropped to No. 20 in the AP rankings and voted No. 17 by the coaches after its 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.
Texas is the only other is Big 12 team included in the top-25. The Longhorns are ranked No. 9 in both polls after surviving Texas Tech with a 63-56 overtime win.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will compete in their first road games of the season this week. The Cowboys will travel to Lawrence to play Kansas at 2:30 p.m. and the Sooners are at Iowa State which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
