 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 25 polls: Sooners plummet after loss, Cowboys continue to drop despite 2-0 start

Top 25 polls: Sooners plummet after loss, Cowboys continue to drop despite 2-0 start

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma vs Kansas State

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) gets sacked by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Bronson Massie (90) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma plummeted in the Top-25 polls that were released on Sunday while Oklahoma State dropped again after winning its first two games.

The Sooners dropped from No. 3 to No. 18 in the Associated Press Poll and dropped 13 spots to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll after a 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. It’s the second consecutive year that OU has fallen to the Wildcats.

The Cowboys celebrated a 27-13 win against West Virginia but dropped from No. 15 to No. 17 in the AP Poll and from No. 18 to No. 19 in the Coaches poll. The Cowboys were ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP rankings and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, but have dropped in both polls following each of their two wins.

The new top-5 in both polls starts with Clemson and Alabama followed by Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame. LSU, who was ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and No. 5 by the coaches last week, dropped to No. 20 in the AP rankings and voted No. 17 by the coaches after its 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.

Texas is the only other is Big 12 team included in the top-25. The Longhorns are ranked No. 9 in both polls after surviving Texas Tech with a 63-56 overtime win.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will compete in their first road games of the season this week. The Cowboys will travel to Lawrence to play Kansas at 2:30 p.m. and the Sooners are at Iowa State which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News