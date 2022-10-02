Top 25 polls: Cowboys continue climb, Sooners bounced from polls

Oklahoma State continued to climb up the Associated Press Top 25 poll while Oklahoma is absent from the polls released on Sunday afternoon.

OSU moved up one spot to No. 7 after Saturday’s impressive 36-25 win at then-No. 16 Baylor. The Cowboys have been ranked in the top 15 of 17 consecutive sets of rankings, which ties a school record.

Oklahoma State is also No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Oklahoma has dropped from the AP Top 25 for the just the second time in the past six seasons.

The Big 12 has three other schools besides OSU ranked in the AP: No. 17 TCU, No. 19 Kansas and No. 20 Kansas State.

Alabama is No. 1. The Crimson Tide is followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

The Sooners plateaued at No. 6 after handily defeating Nebraska. But back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU had sent them out of the top 25.

The last time OU wasn’t ranked in the AP Top 25 was in 2020 after also opening Big 12 play with two losses.

Oklahoma State (4-0) will host Texas Tech. Kickoff for the contest is 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

OU will face Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. That game will be shown on ABC.