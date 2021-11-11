Tight end Logan Carter recovered, ready to play at critical time for OSU

Carter’s first week of full-go practice came during OSU’s bye following the Oct. 2 win over Baylor, and he suited for the first time in 2021 when the Cowboys traveled to Texas on Oct. 16. The four games since have featured no setbacks.

"There's been no pain in my back,” Carter said. “Nothing of that extent.”

Cassity, a converted defensive lineman, blossomed in his role at tight end for the Cowboys in Carter’s absence, emerging as a blocker that powered OSU’s running game while finding his own as a pass catcher.

But when the redshirt junior hobbled off in Morgantown, it was then Carter’s turn to fill in. On one of his two catches at West Virginia, Carter turned and barreled through an opposing defender, looking much like the tight end who played in 24 games over the previous two seasons.

“That was me making myself feel like, 'OK, if you want to play football, you want to do this again, get back in there, get physical and try to run somebody over like how you used to play,’” Carter said.

With Cassity potentially sidelined indefinitely, late-season opportunities await Carter, who now — with a mended back — will get his shot at finishing the season he imagined over the summer.

“I've returned back to playing football how I can and how I'm capable of,” Carter said. “It seems like that's kind of the route it's headed towards. So hopefully, I get to show that next few Saturdays."

