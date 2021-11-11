Tight end Logan Carter recovered, ready to play at critical time for OSU

STILLWATER — Tight end Logan Carter had lofty expectations for both himself and Oklahoma State this fall.
The Cowboys have held up their end; 10th-ranked OSU sits 8-1 and is firmly in contention of reaching the Big 12 Championship entering this weekend’s meeting with TCU. But for Carter, sidelined through mid-October by a surgically repaired herniated disc, the 2021 season has gone anything but according to plan.
“The entire process was without a doubt a humbling experience,” Carter said earlier this week.
After seeing the first half of his redshirt senior season wiped out by injury, Carter is pain-free and settling back in with the Cowboys, and his timing is crucial.
Last week in OSU’s 24-3 win at West Virginia, Carter replaced an injured Braden Cassity and made two catches for eight yards in his heaviest action of the season. Cassity — who suffered an injury to his right leg against the Mountaineers — is questionable to play in Week 11, meaning Carter may again feature as the Cowboys’ lead tight end.
Back in the fold, Carter is beginning to feel like himself again just as OSU needs him most, and he’s prepared to make an impact in the closing weeks of the regular season.
"I'm finally getting back to where I was this spring as a football player,” Carter said. “Just the last week or so it feels like, personally for me.”
Just before his 24th birthday, on July 28, Carter suffered the “freak incident during training” that derailed his 2021 season — a herniation of his L5-S1 disc.
At the suggestion of a doctor who said surgery was Carter’s quickest path back to the field, he opted for a procedure on his back. The pain in the days that followed was “excruciating”, Carter said, but so too was being away from football and his teammates.
After a few days lying on the couch back home in Henrietta, Texas, Carter told his mom to drive him back to Stillwater so he could at least be around the team.
"I missed the grind and the struggle,” Carter said of the most difficult part of his recovery. “Being with the guys — my brothers, my teammates — and coming in for fall camp at seven in the morning to get tapes and eat breakfast and go to meetings and go to practice...(I missed) the grind of that.”
Shortly after the surgery, Carter came to his physical therapist with the timeline he envisioned for his return.
“I told him I wanted to play at Boise State (on Sept. 18),” Carter said. “And he said there's no way that's happening, but we'll try.”
The road to recovery was a bit longer as he missed the first five games of OSU’s season, but soon enough Carter was cleared for strength training. Eventually, he progressed toward participation on the practice field, running individual and seven-on-seven drills in a green, non-contact jersey.
Carter’s first week of full-go practice came during OSU’s bye following the Oct. 2 win over Baylor, and he suited for the first time in 2021 when the Cowboys traveled to Texas on Oct. 16. The four games since have featured no setbacks.
"There's been no pain in my back,” Carter said. “Nothing of that extent.”
Cassity, a converted defensive lineman, blossomed in his role at tight end for the Cowboys in Carter’s absence, emerging as a blocker that powered OSU’s running game while finding his own as a pass catcher.
But when the redshirt junior hobbled off in Morgantown, it was then Carter’s turn to fill in. On one of his two catches at West Virginia, Carter turned and barreled through an opposing defender, looking much like the tight end who played in 24 games over the previous two seasons.
“That was me making myself feel like, 'OK, if you want to play football, you want to do this again, get back in there, get physical and try to run somebody over like how you used to play,’” Carter said.
With Cassity potentially sidelined indefinitely, late-season opportunities await Carter, who now — with a mended back — will get his shot at finishing the season he imagined over the summer.
“I've returned back to playing football how I can and how I'm capable of,” Carter said. “It seems like that's kind of the route it's headed towards. So hopefully, I get to show that next few Saturdays."