Ticket sales begin for Big 12 Wrestling Championship, which will be held at BOK Center

Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive Big 12 Wrestling Championships. The Cowboys, under legendary coach John Smith, will try for another title in March.
Ticket sales started Friday for the upcoming Big 12 Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center.
The event is scheduled for March 6-7. It’s the fifth time that the event has been held in downtown Tulsa.
Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive team titles, including last year’s event inside the BOK Center.
Tickets start as low as $49 for general admission, reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are available for $89 and $109. Tickets can be purchased at
www.bokcenter.com.
Fans attending will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting seats. Tickets are limited, as the Big 12 will sell up to 25% of arena capacity to keep fans separated.
Big 12 Wrestling Championship
Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen (front) wrestles South Dakota State’s Henry Pohlmeyer during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center on Sunday.
Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni has his arm raised after defeating Iowa State’s Alex Mackall at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Anthony Mantanona wrestles Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake wrestles North Dakota State's Andrew Fogarty during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Dom Demas wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni (right) wrestles Iowa State’s Alex Mackall in the finals at 125 pounds Sunday. Piccininni won his fourth straight Big 12 title. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State wrestlers hold up the Big 12 Wrestling Championship trophy after clinching their eighth straight conference title Sunday at the BOK Center. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State’s Travis Wittlake raises his arms after defeating North Dakota State’s Andrew Fogarty in the finals at 165 pounds Sunday at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center. OSU won its eighth consecutive conference title. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
oOklahoma State's Nick Piccininni wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets wrestles Iowa State's David Carr during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake wrestles North Dakota State's Andrew Fogarty during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Dom Demas wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Dom Demas wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets wrestles Iowa State's David Carr during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on 3/8/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
