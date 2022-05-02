Thursday’s Bedlam softball opener moves to ESPN

The Big 12 regular season championship hangs in the balance when top-ranked Oklahoma and seventh-ranked Oklahoma State meet in Norman later this week. On Monday, ESPN moved Game 1 of the critical Bedlam series to primetime.
Thursday’s opener at Marita Hynes Field, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2, is now set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
The rest of the weekend slate remains unchanged with Friday’s middle game scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and Saturday’s final to start at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. The broadcast crew of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will be on-site for all three games.
The Sooners (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) and Cowgirls (38-9, 14-1) enter the final weekend of the regular season tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings. OU, winners of nine consecutive regular season titles, outscored Kansas 35-1 and drew level with their Stillwater rivals in a road sweep over the weekend. OSU left the conference and dropped both games at No. 4 Florida State at the end of last week.
The Sooners have taken wins from 27 of their last 28 meetings against the Cowgirls dating back to 2012.
Big 12 standings
|Teams
|Big 12
|Pct.
|Overall
|Pct.
|Oklahoma
|16-1
|.941
|56-4
|.933
|Oklahoma State
|15-3
|.833
|48-12
|.800
|Texas
|12-6
|.667
|43-12
|.754
|Baylor
|8-9
|.471
|27-23
|.540
|Iowa State
|6-12
|.333
|34-23
|.596
|Texas Tech
|3-15
|.168
|21-26
|.447
|Kansas
|2-16
|.111
|22-26
|.458