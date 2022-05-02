 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday’s Bedlam softball opener moves to ESPN

  • Updated
OU Tulsa softballl (copy)

Oklahoma's Nicole May (19) throws a pitch during the college softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, April, 6, 2022. OU run-ruled Tulsa, 9-0.

The Big 12 regular season championship hangs in the balance when top-ranked Oklahoma and seventh-ranked Oklahoma State meet in Norman later this week. On Monday, ESPN moved Game 1 of the critical Bedlam series to primetime.

Thursday’s opener at Marita Hynes Field, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2, is now set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The rest of the weekend slate remains unchanged with Friday’s middle game scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and Saturday’s final to start at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. The broadcast crew of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will be on-site for all three games.

The Sooners (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) and Cowgirls (38-9, 14-1) enter the final weekend of the regular season tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings. OU, winners of nine consecutive regular season titles, outscored Kansas 35-1 and drew level with their Stillwater rivals in a road sweep over the weekend. OSU left the conference and dropped both games at No. 4 Florida State at the end of last week.

The Sooners have taken wins from 27 of their last 28 meetings against the Cowgirls dating back to 2012.

Big 12 standings

Teams Big 12 Pct. Overall Pct. 
Oklahoma 16-1 .941 56-4 .933 
Oklahoma State 15-3 .833 48-12 .800 
Texas 12-6 .667 43-12 .754 
Baylor 8-9 .471 27-23 .540 
Iowa State 6-12 .333 34-23 .596 
Texas Tech 3-15 .168 21-26 .447 
Kansas 2-16 .111 22-26 .458 

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey.

