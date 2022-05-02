Thursday’s Bedlam softball opener moves to ESPN

The Big 12 regular season championship hangs in the balance when top-ranked Oklahoma and seventh-ranked Oklahoma State meet in Norman later this week. On Monday, ESPN moved Game 1 of the critical Bedlam series to primetime.

Thursday’s opener at Marita Hynes Field, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2, is now set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The rest of the weekend slate remains unchanged with Friday’s middle game scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and Saturday’s final to start at 4 p.m. on ESPNU. The broadcast crew of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will be on-site for all three games.

The Sooners (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) and Cowgirls (38-9, 14-1) enter the final weekend of the regular season tied atop the Big 12 Conference standings. OU, winners of nine consecutive regular season titles, outscored Kansas 35-1 and drew level with their Stillwater rivals in a road sweep over the weekend. OSU left the conference and dropped both games at No. 4 Florida State at the end of last week.

The Sooners have taken wins from 27 of their last 28 meetings against the Cowgirls dating back to 2012.

Big 12 standings

Teams Big 12 Pct. Overall Pct. Oklahoma 16-1 .941 56-4 .933 Oklahoma State 15-3 .833 48-12 .800 Texas 12-6 .667 43-12 .754 Baylor 8-9 .471 27-23 .540 Iowa State 6-12 .333 34-23 .596 Texas Tech 3-15 .168 21-26 .447 Kansas 2-16 .111 22-26 .458

