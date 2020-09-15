Thurman Thomas will be the first inductee into the Oklahoma State Ring of Honor

Former Oklahoma State running back Thurman Thomas will become the first inductee into the Oklahoma State football Ring of Honor.

OSU announced on Tuesday that it will launch the new Ring of Honor tradition on Sept. 26 against West Virginia. Thomas’ name and number will be unveiled in above the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium during halftime.

The Cowboys will wear a replica of the white uniforms that OSU wore in the 1987 Sun Bowl against West Virginia, which was Thomas’ last game for OSU. Thomas was awarded the most valuable player in the 35-33 win.

Thomas, who is OSU’s all-time rushing leader, is a pro football and college football Hall of Famer whose No. 34 jersey was retired by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

