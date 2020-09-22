Thurman Thomas looks to bridge the gap with OSU and former players with inaugural induction into the Ring of Honor

When Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas received the call about being the first inductee into Oklahoma State’s Ring of Honor, he was excited to hear the news from Oklahoma State wrestling legend and current head coach John Smith.
“I told John on the call he is the reason why I’m into wrestling so much right now,” Thomas said during a Zoom call with media on Tuesday. “…To have him, a legend like that, introduce me into this honor was really special. We keep in touch a lot of times. I don’t know what other legend could have been even bigger than Smith.”
The Cowboys will launch their new Ring of Honor tradition during halftime against West Virginia on Saturday. Thomas’ name and number will be unveiled above the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU players will also be wearing a replica of the white uniforms that OSU wore in Thomas’ last game with OSU.
His last game as a Cowboy was the 35-33 win against West Virginia in the 1987 Sun Bowl. Thomas is happy to be joining his alma mater this weekend, but for OSU’s career leading rusher, it’s about more than being recognized. Thomas wants to bridge the gap between former players and the OSU program.
“It’s great to be the first one to go up in the Ring of Honor, but I still have to do my job,” Thomas said. “I still have to get stronger ties with the university, which I’m going to do from this point on. There has been a gap between some of the alumni and some of the people at the athletics department, and I want to bridge that gap. I want to make that gap come together. So I’m the first one going up and whoever is going to be second, I’m going to be there for them. I’m going to congratulate them and I’m going to keep doing that every single year.”
Thomas sent out an email invite to all the former players that he knows as a first attempt to start bridging that gap. Thomas was teammates with Gundy at OSU in the '80s but said his relationship with Gundy isn’t as close as he would like it to be. This weekend will give him a chance to start building a closer bond.
It will also give Thomas a chance to be an example to push the importance of having former players more involved with the program.
“Obviously, there aren’t going to be as many fans and they aren’t going to allow as many players to come back,” Thomas said regarding this weekend’s COVID-19 protocols. “I would have guaranteed you that most of the guys that I played with and that were in that class, they were coming to this and that’s how you bring people together. …This is an opportunity for some of the older guys to meet some of the younger guys. Through the '80s to the '90s, I would love for all those guys to come back. I would love for Dez Bryant to come back. I would love for Justin Blackmon to come back because those guys I never really got a chance or opportunity to really meet them or know them, and there are so many others.”
Thomas continues to show love for OSU all the way from Buffalo, New York. He was cheering for former OSU golfer Mathew Wolf in the U.S. Open, he watched the OSU softball team play in a tournament in Clearwater, Florida, last season, and tried to make his way to the 2019 NIT Season-Tip Off to see the men’s basketball team play in Brooklyn. Thomas is all about staying connected to OSU and will try to use his Ring of Honor induction as another way to bring former players back into the fold. Thomas said he is reaching out to as many players as he can.
“When they told me that I was going to be the first one to go up on the Ring of Honor, it really hit me and it really hit me hard that OK I’m going to be first but what am I going to do with this?” Thomas said. “I’m going to get there and I’m going to start bringing the university together. I’m going to start doing a lot more things for Oklahoma State. To be the first and hopefully, the guys that follow behind me will continue to do the same thing that I’m doing.”
