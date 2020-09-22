Thurman Thomas looks to bridge the gap with OSU and former players with inaugural induction into the Ring of Honor

Thomas sent out an email invite to all the former players that he knows as a first attempt to start bridging that gap. Thomas was teammates with Gundy at OSU in the '80s but said his relationship with Gundy isn’t as close as he would like it to be. This weekend will give him a chance to start building a closer bond.

It will also give Thomas a chance to be an example to push the importance of having former players more involved with the program.

“Obviously, there aren’t going to be as many fans and they aren’t going to allow as many players to come back,” Thomas said regarding this weekend’s COVID-19 protocols. “I would have guaranteed you that most of the guys that I played with and that were in that class, they were coming to this and that’s how you bring people together. …This is an opportunity for some of the older guys to meet some of the younger guys. Through the '80s to the '90s, I would love for all those guys to come back. I would love for Dez Bryant to come back. I would love for Justin Blackmon to come back because those guys I never really got a chance or opportunity to really meet them or know them, and there are so many others.”