STILLWATER — Xavier Benson was tired of seeing it. He was exhausted by hearing it.

So, Oklahoma State’s redshirt senior linebacker decided to do something about it. After sitting down with coach Mike Gundy, he opted to speak up.

“I feel like it’s one of us who should have the leisure or leeway to just talk to the media and make sure everybody knows it’s OK, and it’s going to be perfectly fine,” Benson explained to his coach.

That “it” was the tumultuous offseason the Cowboys’ program was going through.

A spotlight had followed OSU’s football program for most of the past month. Transfer portal departures grabbed headlines. A 1-5 record in the team's final six games didn’t help. The fan base seemed to grow increasingly upset.

Then Benson hopped on Twitter.

On a cold Jan. 5 evening, he rattled off a message penned to the fans. He spoke on behalf of himself and OSU’s football program within the 280-character limit.

“The recent events that have brought concern and conflict to the fan base, and players included,” Benson wrote. “Know this, not everyone sees EYE TO EYE and that is OK it’s called being a man and making your own decisions to benefit your ideals.”

Months later, Benson’s tweet has more than 1,300 likes.

“We all know how it is,” he said. “The unknown and people try to guess and assume and grab things that you don’t know, that’s why I feel like it was one of our responsibilities — especially my end — I feel like it was my responsibility to address and make sure everybody knows that everything is fine.”

It all came only a year into Benson’s tenure with the Cowboys. He’d arrived after in Stillwater after spending three years at Texas Tech and another at Tyler Junior College in Texas.

A year later, he was a vessel for a confused fan base.

“I’ve been through a lot,” Benson said when asked about his sudden leadership. “I’ve been around the circle, and I know what’s important at the end of the day, and that’s people. I’m just thankful that the hard time passed by and it’s a new era, new energy, new faces, new everything.”

That strong leadership is something Benson eagerly wants to continue on the field this season. After starting all 13 games last season — and leading all returning players in tackles with 76 — Benson is likely to start alongside linebackers Justin Wright and Collin Oliver in a new-look defensive scheme.

“I feel like I finally have the voice and role that I wanted,” he said. “That’s one of my favorite sayings, ‘Stay down until you come up’. I just had to wait, and I knew it was going to be something special.”

Using Benson’s words, he stayed down in 2022. He admits it was an adjustment with OSU but did the best he could in the situation. He didn’t let it frustrate him, nor do those moments frustrate him.

Instead, he embraced the challenge.

“I like challenges because they show how I actually am in my true self,” he said. “I wanted to stay down and to stay the course and keep pressing forward. Now it’s paying off, because I didn’t like how last year ended, we all know that. We have the power to change that.”

Gundy’s seen improvements with him this offseason. The mental side. The physical side (Benson bulked from 207 pounds to roughly 220 for spring practice).

He's really fresh mentally,” Gundy said. “So, he looks better and feels better. And those, hopefully we can keep them all healthy, and they can rotate through."