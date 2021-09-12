Three things we learned OSU's 28-23 win over TU

2) Warren is a weapon out of the backfield

Warren showed off just how elusive he can be as a runner with his 11-yard score when he danced past more than half of the TU defense before finding the end zone on the game-winning touchdown with 4:59 left to play.

“Zig zag three or four times, run a couple of guys over, get yourself in the end zone — that was perfect,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “He’s shown that through fall camp. He showed it again today on the field. He deserves the carries he’s getting.”

The late score marked the second touchdown in as many games for Warren, and the transfer rusher from Utah State is making the most of his opportunities out of the Cowboys’ backfield.

Warren led all OSU rushers with 37 yards on 14 attempts Saturday, and added a 21-yard reception through the air. On the ground through two games, he’s averaging 2.3 yards per carry and has three receptions for 36 in the passing game.

Still competing with LD Brown, Dominic Richardson and Dezmon Jackson — who exited the game with a leg injury — Warren has justified his place in the running back rotation over the first two games of the season with moments such as his touchdown run Saturday.