Three things we learned from OSU's 32-24 win at Texas

Jaylen Warren is that guy for OSU

The biggest change for OSU’s offense after halftime? It’s leading rusher got running.

Gundy said postgame that the Cowboys adjusted their formations after the first half to provide Warren space to make cutbacks, and he took advantage as he zigged and zagged for 138 second-half yards and provided crucial runs on all three of the fourth-quarter scoring drives.

All told, Warren ran 33 times for 193 yards as he once again shouldered the heavy load of OSU’s rushing attack. With little help from Dominic Richardson (three carries, zero yards) or Dezmon Jackson, who suited up for the first time since Week 2 but did not feature, the running game was left up to Warren, and as he did at Boise State and early Big 12 wins over Kansas State and Baylor, the Utah State transfer delivered.

Through six games of his debut season with the Cowboys, Warren is up to 148 carries and on pace for 321 for the year, more in a season than only four running backs before him in program history. Gundy has often voiced his desire to limit Warren’s carries in order to preserve his top rusher, but carry totals of 32, 27, 36 in recent weeks and Saturday’s 33 suggest otherwise, and OSU has needed every bit from Warren to get to 6-0.