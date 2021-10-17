Three things we learned from OSU's 32-24 win at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Oklahoma State trailed for nearly all of Saturday’s visit to Texas and fell behind by as many 14 points in the first half, then 11 after halftime. But the 12th-ranked Cowboys also scored 16 fourth-quarter points and outgained the Longhorns 170-1 in over a rampant final 15 minutes, sealing a come-from-behind 32-24 victory in Austin.
Making history with a third straight win over a ranked opponent, the Cowboys left Texas at 6-0 for the first time since 2015.
OSU got help from its usual suspects: Jaylen Warren rushed for 193 yards and the defense delivered yet another performance better than the last. But it was the Cowboys’ late arriving offense that allowed them to storm past the Longhorns, keeping OSU unbeaten halfway through the 2021 schedule and bolstering the case that Mike Gundy and Co. belong among the top 10 teams in the nation.
Before moving on to Week 8’s visit to Iowa State, here’s three things we learned in Texas:
Cowboys still waiting on offensive consistency
OSU’s first scoring drive Saturday was textbook.
Spencer Sanders kicked it off with a 14-yard completion to Brennan Presley on first down. Warren followed with rushes of six and seven yards on either side of a 27-yard carry into Texas territory. Sanders hit Tay Martin on a key 3rd and 2, and after three more Warren runs, Sanders ended the 10-play, 80-yard series with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Presley.
The only problem? It took the Cowboys offense until four minutes and 44 seconds into the fourth quarter to get into the end zone.
Flipping the narrative of the first five games in 2021, OSU’s attack started slow and showed up late in Texas, offering up enough firepower to top the Longhorns while proving once again that the Cowboys’ talent-laden offense remains a work in progress.
On its first 10 drives, OSU did little; six ended with punts, three on field goals and another concluded with Sanders’ fifth interception of the season. Texas outgained OSU 225-156 in the first half, and through three quarters the Cowboys’ top offensive producers were kicker Tanner Brown and safety Jason Taylor II.
Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn each came away pleased with their offense’s resilience Saturday, and rightly so. After Texas knocked them around for the three quarters, Sanders and Co. bounced back to piece together three fourth-quarter scoring drives that pulled OSU back.
“(My message to them was) when you get hit, get your ass back up and go swing again,” Dunn said. “We knew it was going to be that kind of game.”
Short windows of offensive excellence have done the job over the Cowboys’ six games in 2021. It was surely good enough against the Longhorns. But halfway through the season, OSU is still searching for a complete product.
Depth on defensive line is key
In the absence of a singular star on the defensive line, OSU’s strength up front is depth and that deep Cowboys position group made life tough on Texas quarterback Casey Thompson Saturday.
In his return from injury, Brock Martin wrapped Thompson up twice on consecutive plays to turn the Longhorns over downs in the fourth quarter. Jayden Jernigan came up with a sack on Thompson and three tackles for the game. Collin Oliver improved his team-high sack tally to 3.5 with a timely third down tackle of the Longhorns’ passer that set up Brown’s go-ahead field goal. And inside, Brendon Evers and Israel Antwine combined for five tackles and a second-quarter sack that fueled the OSU momentum shift that began Taylor’s pick-six.
In the thick of it all, the four tackles each Tyler Lacy and Kody Walterscheid delivered even get lost.
The Cowboys’ defensive line played a heavy role in slowing down running back Bijan Robinson and the Texas offense in the second half. It was a big part of the reason the Longhorns didn’t gain a single first down over the final 26 minutes and 43 seconds.
And with each member of the defensive line unit — Martin, Jernigan, Oliver, Evers, Antwine, Lacy, Walterscheid and more — contributing, it's OSU’s depth up front, not a just player or two, that’s helping to power a defense that has OSU firmly in Big 12 contention.
Jaylen Warren is that guy for OSU
The biggest change for OSU’s offense after halftime? It’s leading rusher got running.
Gundy said postgame that the Cowboys adjusted their formations after the first half to provide Warren space to make cutbacks, and he took advantage as he zigged and zagged for 138 second-half yards and provided crucial runs on all three of the fourth-quarter scoring drives.
All told, Warren ran 33 times for 193 yards as he once again shouldered the heavy load of OSU’s rushing attack. With little help from Dominic Richardson (three carries, zero yards) or Dezmon Jackson, who suited up for the first time since Week 2 but did not feature, the running game was left up to Warren, and as he did at Boise State and early Big 12 wins over Kansas State and Baylor, the Utah State transfer delivered.
Through six games of his debut season with the Cowboys, Warren is up to 148 carries and on pace for 321 for the year, more in a season than only four running backs before him in program history. Gundy has often voiced his desire to limit Warren’s carries in order to preserve his top rusher, but carry totals of 32, 27, 36 in recent weeks and Saturday’s 33 suggest otherwise, and OSU has needed every bit from Warren to get to 6-0.
Against Texas, when he outgained Robinson by 58 yards, Warren reaffirmed his importance in this Cowboys attack, and again shut down questions of whether he’ll wilt under his significant workload.
“We run. We pass,” Warren said of his role. “Whatever works, that's what we stick to. I try my best to contribute to what I can."