Three things we learned from OSU's 31-20 win over Kansas State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State poured a season-high 31 points on No. 25 Kansas State in the first half alone Saturday night, and it was enough to paper over a scoreless second half and send the Cowboys to a 31-20 win at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Spencer Sanders threw for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Brennan Presley and Tay Martin, respectively, and ran in OSU’s opening score from two yards out. Jaylen Warren again created problems for an opposing defense out of the backfield with 123 yards rushing and another 81 in the passing game while Martin secured his second 100-yard performance of the season in his return.
And the Cowboys’ defense delivered again in Week 4, limiting the visiting Wildcats to 62 yards on the ground — including minus-three yards rushing after halftime — and held Kansas State on all but two of its third down attempts, looking again like one of the conference’s elite defensive units.
Up next, OSU (4-0) hosts unbeaten Baylor at 6 p.m. next Saturday on ESPN2. Before moving on to Week 5, here’s three things we learned from the Cowboys’ win over Kansas State.
Tay Martin is vitally important to the OSU offense
Like...really, really, important.
Martin returned to action for the first time since the opening series against Tulsa and settled right back into the offense, hauling in nine catches for 100 yards Saturday, including his seven-yard touchdown connection with Sanders, Martin’s second of 2021. In the win over Kansas State, Martin showed just how much this Cowboys offense needs him.
Start with the obvious: the 6-foot-3 pass catcher is OSU’s most experienced playmaker and offers Sanders a threat he didn’t have when Martin went down in Week 2 and missed the trip to Boise State. Each time he’s played a full game, Martin has caught a touchdown and eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
Then there’s the impact Martin has on the greater offense, which Sanders summed up postgame.
“Having Tay out there brings a balance to everything,” the redshirt junior quarterback said.
While Martin got in on the fun Saturday, so did Jaylen Warren (204 all-purpose yards), Brennan Presley (two catches, 53 yards, touchdown), Rashod Owens (two catches, 49 yards) and Blaine Green (two catches, 47 yards). Commanding attention from the opposing defense, the offense opened up with Martin on the field and the outcome was the Cowboys’ most productive offensive performance of the season.
Mike Gundy lamented the youth OSU has featured in the receiving game over the previous two weeks and the hit the offense took as a result. On Saturday, Martin showed what the flip side looks like with his talent and his experience back in the fold.
“Tay Martin’s ready for (it),” Gundy said. “He’s played a lot of football, so he becomes a threat out there. Most of the time they kept two people out there around him, which allowed us to rush the football more.”
Harvell-Peel is as important a member of the Cowboys’ defense as any
Last week, Kolby Harvell-Peel talked about the tackles Malcolm Rodriguez is racking up in front of him in 2021.
On Saturday, after the senior safety led OSU with eight stops, Harvell-Peel was asked if there was any competition between him and the linebacker who entered Saturday leading the nation in tackles.
“If it’s a competition I’m definitely losing,” he said.
Harvell-Peel may not be able to out-tackle Rodriguez — who can? — but he’s become the key cog of the Cowboys’ secondary and now stands as a legitimate rival to Rodriguez in terms of utmost importance on OSU’s stingy defense.
If there was anything lacking for Jim Knowles’ group during the early weeks of the season, it was turnover production. On Saturday, Harvell-Peel intercepted Jaren Lewis for his second pick in as many weeks, one of two forced turnovers on the night.
The Cowboys have created two turnovers in back-to-back games, and on each occasion Harvell-Peel has had a role in the proceedings.
“Earlier in the year I had a couple of chances where I felt I should have made plays too,” he said. “I’m trying to capitalize on the chances you do get to get your hands on the ball”
With Tre Sterling out for the year, Harvell-Peel is filling the playmaking gap in the secondary and playing as well as anyone on the OSU defense.
The Cowboys have multiple ways to rush the passer and they’ll need them
With Brock Martin expected out “a few weeks” according to Gundy with a left arm injury, OSU’s pass rush took another hit Saturday night.
OSU got sacks from Tyler Lacy and Israel Antwine, and hurried Kansas State quarterbacks Will Howard and Jaren Lewis nine times in Week 4. And through four games, the Cowboys’ 13 sacks on the season sit just one of the pace behind Oklahoma and West Virginia atop the Big 12.
OSU is not only getting after opposing quarterbacks but doing it in multiple ways.
Martin and Lacy have combined for four sacks on the edge. Antwine's sack was his first of 2021 and he’s teamed up inside with Jayden Jernigan and Brendon Evers for five pressures on the year. And Saturday, second-level hurries came from likes of Rodriguez and Harper at linebacker, as well as from the secondary with the likes of Jason Taylor II finding his way into the Kansas State backfield.
Martin’s absence adds pressure on freshman edge rusher Collin Oliver and increases the need for production on the interior, but the Cowboys showed again they have plenty of ways to rush the passer Saturday.