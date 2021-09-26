Three things we learned from OSU's 31-20 win over Kansas State

“Earlier in the year I had a couple of chances where I felt I should have made plays too,” he said. “I’m trying to capitalize on the chances you do get to get your hands on the ball”

With Tre Sterling out for the year, Harvell-Peel is filling the playmaking gap in the secondary and playing as well as anyone on the OSU defense.

The Cowboys have multiple ways to rush the passer and they’ll need them

With Brock Martin expected out “a few weeks” according to Gundy with a left arm injury, OSU’s pass rush took another hit Saturday night.

OSU got sacks from Tyler Lacy and Israel Antwine, and hurried Kansas State quarterbacks Will Howard and Jaren Lewis nine times in Week 4. And through four games, the Cowboys’ 13 sacks on the season sit just one of the pace behind Oklahoma and West Virginia atop the Big 12.

OSU is not only getting after opposing quarterbacks but doing it in multiple ways.