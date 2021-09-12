Three things we learned from OSU's 28-23 win over TU

TU’s opening score came from Justin Wright’s 55-yard pick-six, off an errant Sanders pass in the second quarter. After that, OSU limited the Golden Hurricane offense to 14 points on two goal line rushing scores, keeping Brinn out of the end zone and holding the TU run game in check at 3.2 yards per carry.

The Cowboys were especially effective on third down as the Golden Hurricane converted just four of 13 conversion attempts and only one after the 14:53 mark of the second quarter.

Ben Kopenski got an early third-down sack, Tyler Lacy and Tyren Irby combined for another, and second-half pass breakups from Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes (more on him later) provided other third-down highlights.

The Cowboys spent nearly 70 snaps on the field Saturday and will likely be tested again on the road against a Boise State offense that scored 54 points against UTEP Friday night. To this point, OSU’s defense has proven it’s up to the task.

“They were on the field a lot,” Gundy said. “When you’re struggling offensively and you’re putting them back on the field over and over, morally it just drains you a bit. So I thought they reacted well to all of that.”

Warren a weapon