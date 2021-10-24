Three things we learned from OSU's 24-21 loss at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — By a matter of inches, Oklahoma State left Jack Trice Stadium Saturday with something it hadn’t arrived with: a loss in 2021.
The eighth-ranked Cowboys are no longer unbeaten after the 24-21 road defeat to Iowa State, a result that saw the Cyclones firmly thrust back into the Big 12 race when Brennan Presley came up short on fourth and 2 inside the final 80 seconds.
Spencer Sanders threw a season-high three touchdowns, connecting twice with Presley in the first half and later with Tay Martin in the fourth quarter. But he was outdueled by Iowa State’s Purdy, who dissected OSU for 307 yards and two scores, positioning the Cyclones defense to make the final stop that handed the hosts their first home win over the Cowboys since 2011.
Ahead for OSU (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) is a homecoming date with Kansas next Saturday night. First, here’s three things we learned from the loss at Iowa State:
Cracks in the secondary
It’s a testament to the strength of the Cowboys’ pass defense in 2021 that Saturday’s loss qualified as its worst performance of the season. But up against Purdy, the secondary looked consistently vulnerable for the first time this fall.
Iowa State’s quarterback completed 81.8% of his passes and threw only six incompletions, including just two after halftime when Purdy amassed 262 yards through the air.
Both of his touchdown’s went to Xavier Hutchinson, who caught 12 passes for 125 yards. Purdy completed the first on fourth and goal from the one yard line in the second quarter, and after Hutchinson’s 51-yard touchdown was wiped off the board for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter, Purdy found him again three plays later on nine-yard back shoulder throw that tied the game.
His passing took the Cyclones downfield to set up Breece Hall's game-winning score, too. Bottom line: Purdy gave OSU problems.
"Well, he's just great at the (run-pass option) game,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of Purdy. “He'll draw you into the run and throw it over your head. He's great at improvising. We didn't get him into third and long enough, and when he's got kind of free range of run-pass options, he's tough."
Purdy’s completion count, yardage total and touchdown tally all hit season highs for an opposing quarterback against the Cowboys. Four different Iowa State pass catchers recorded receptions of more than 30 yards. And three OSU defensive backs — Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Christian Holmes and Tanner McCalister — were flagged for penalties.
OSU’s back end was exposed by Purdy and the Cyclones in Week 8. It’s something to keep an eye on with four of the top-five passing offenses in the Big 12 ahead on the schedule.
Running back depth
The Cowboys won’t see another defense like Iowa State’s the rest of the regular season, and most weeks Jaylen Warren has been all OSU needs at running back. Still, the Cowboys’ depth at the position bears looking into after Saturday’s defeat.
Warren ran 18 times for 76 yards in the loss, his lowest count in both categories since Week 2, due in large part to a Cyclones defense that never allowed the Cowboys to get going on the ground.
"We didn't run the ball as effectively as we have,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said.
As for the rest of OSU’s running backs?
Dominic Richardson didn’t attempt his first run until the fourth quarter, and finished with two carries for seven yards a week after running three times at Texas. Dezmon Jackson, for a second consecutive week, did not feature out of the backfield despite being full-strength, according to Mike Gundy.
For those wondering about LD Brown: he remains sidelined from an injury suffered in Week 3 at Boise State.
Gundy said following the Texas win that OSU would stick with Warren’s hot hand, and Iowa State wasn’t allowing much for anyone on the ground Saturday. But from a once deep position group, Cowboy running backs not named Warren have run just 13 times over OSU’s the past three games, leaving uncertainty behind the lead back.
Kicking woes
Tanner Brown appeared to cement himself as OSU’s new kicker when he hit all four of his field goal attempts at Texas in Week 7. Then Saturday he missed both of his kicks — including a 32-yarder — in a game the Cowboys lost by three points.
The UNLV transfer took over the kicking duties in Week 5 after incumbent Alex Hale missed a field goal at Boise State and then another two attempts over 40 yards a week later against Kansas State, dealing with what Gundy called “technical issues”.
In Hale’s place, Brown was perfect across five attempts against Baylor and Texas before finding trouble in Ames, missing a 50-yard attempt in the second quarter and then the 32-yard kick in the third.
Gundy said postgame that Brown had his faith if OSU faced a decisive field goal attempt in the closing moments.
“His range is there,” Gundy said. “The (first) one he missed, he just missed it to the right a little bit. And that was (50 yards). So I’m okay with him from 50.”
Questions once again swirl around a kicking situation that appeared momentarily settled with Brown’s recent ascension. Gundy has said often that he expects the Cowboys to be in close games this fall, and close games require consistent kickers.
Watch this space.