Three things we learned from OSU's 24-21 loss at Iowa State

Running back depth

The Cowboys won’t see another defense like Iowa State’s the rest of the regular season, and most weeks Jaylen Warren has been all OSU needs at running back. Still, the Cowboys’ depth at the position bears looking into after Saturday’s defeat.

Warren ran 18 times for 76 yards in the loss, his lowest count in both categories since Week 2, due in large part to a Cyclones defense that never allowed the Cowboys to get going on the ground.

"We didn't run the ball as effectively as we have,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said.

As for the rest of OSU’s running backs?

Dominic Richardson didn’t attempt his first run until the fourth quarter, and finished with two carries for seven yards a week after running three times at Texas. Dezmon Jackson, for a second consecutive week, did not feature out of the backfield despite being full-strength, according to Mike Gundy.

For those wondering about LD Brown: he remains sidelined from an injury suffered in Week 3 at Boise State.