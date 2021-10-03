Three things we learned from OSU's 24-14 win over Baylor

STILLWATER — Jaylen Warren pounded Baylor with 125 yards and two scores on a season-high 37 carries. Oklahoma State’s defense contained a Bears rushing attack that entered averaging 272 yards per game to 107 on the ground, and passed nearly every test — as Jim Knowles’ defense has tended to do.

In short: it looked a lot like a Cowboys victory in 2021.

And with the 24-14 win over the Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night, OSU improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2015 with trips to Texas and Iowa State waiting on the other side of the upcoming open week.

Here’s three things we learned from the Cowboys’ Week 5 win:

The “other” side of Sanders

Mike Gundy put it well last Monday, speaking about the good and the bad that comes with Spencer Sanders following his 344-yard, two touchdown, zero-turnover performance against Kansas State.

“You have to be willing to accept certain things in a game with him because you’re going to get the other,” Gundy said. “I mean, that’s who he is.”

Against Baylor, OSU saw some of “the other” from its redshirt junior quarterback.