Three things we learned from OSU's 21-20 win at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Oklahoma State outgained Boise State, comfortably eclipsed its rushing total for the season and held the Broncos to three yards of offense in the third quarter, yet it all came down to the fingertips of Jason Taylor II Saturday night.
It was the hand — fingers, actually — of the Cowboys’ safety that clipped Jonah Delmas’ kick and sent his 36-yard field goal attempt wide left, maintaining OSU’s 21-20 lead with 2:05 remaining. Minutes later, the Cowboys were headed home 3-0 after handing the Broncos only their 11th loss since 2000 on the home (blue) turf of Albertsons Stadium.
“I got three fingers (on it),” Taylor said postgame. “My middle, my ring and my pinky on there. My whole hand was numb for about five minutes after.”
Following the narrow road win, unbeaten OSU returns home to open Big 12 play with Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. First, here’s three things we learned from the win in Boise:
Passing Game is a legitimate concern
The Cowboys were fine through the air with Shane Illingworth under center in Week 1. Sanders managed against Tulsa in Week 2, leaning heavily on freshmen Jaden Bray and Bryson Green.
In Boise, OSU’s aerial attack was non-existent.
The Cowboys ran 70 plays. Sanders threw on just 13 of them, completing six passes for 87 yards.
Redshirt freshman Rashod Owens finished as his leading pass catcher with two catches for 34 yards. Walk-on Cale Cabbiness’ late reception, the first of his career, marked Sanders’ longest completion of the game. And for only the sixth time in the Mike Gundy era, the Cowboys finished with fewer than 100 yards passing in a game.
“We got issues,” Gundy said. “We’re down a bunch of wide outs. It’s really obvious. There’s no reason to hide that.”
OSU traveled without Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray in Week 3, and lost Bryson Green to a hand injury in-game. Tacking on injuries to Blaine Green and Langston Anderson, the Cowboys stand without six of their projected top-seven pass catchers from the beginning of the season.
“We have more (receivers) on the (injured reserve) than on the bus,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “It makes it difficult.”
The result? Games like Saturday’s, in which OSU called quarterback draws on back-to-back third-and-longs in the second quarter rather than looking downfield.
246 rushing yards on 57 attempts did the job against the Broncos in spite of OSU’s depleted receiving corps, and the passing game remains a question the Cowboys carry with them into the Big 12 slate that lies ahead.
For now, there’s stability on the O-line
Hunter Woodard returned to make his first start of the season in Boise, and for the first time in 2021 OSU’s offensive line appeared cohesive and complete.
That front five — with Cole Birmingham at left tackle, and Josh Sills, Danny Godlevske and Jake Springfield slotted into their usual spots — paved the way for the Cowboys banner rushing day, which included a career-high 218 yards for Jaylen Warren.
“They just did a great job,” Dunn said. “The offensive line did a great job of moving their feet and creating seams.”
The offensive line also kept Sanders mostly upright on the rare occasion he dropped back to pass, conceding two sacks and three hurries.
Much questioned following two sparse rushing performances to open the season, the offensive line provided a foundation for OSU’s offense Saturday. The group will only be more crucial if the Cowboys are forced continue to rely on the run game so heavily in conference play.
“A shaky first couple of weeks and all, but it ends up paying off today,” Woodard said. “We got a bunch of yards and we ended up looking good as an offensive line. It’s huge and it feels great.”
Jim Knowles’ defense is resilient
In wins over Missouri State and Tulsa, we saw OSU’s defense hold up against an FCS offense and Golden Hurricane attack averaging 20.6 points per game.
In Boise, the Cowboys’ defense showed it has the ability to bounce back.
OSU held the ball for just 5:55 of the opening 23:34, leaving its defense on the field for 17:39 and drained while Boise State compiled 239 yards of offense en route to a 20-7 lead with 6:26 to go in the second quarter.
Then the Cowboys clamped down.
It began with Malcolm Rodriguez’s forced a fumble just before the half, which set up Sanders’ winning touchdown run.
After the break, OSU allowed the hosts a grand total of three yards in the third quarter, and big plays like Kolby Harvell-Peel’s late interception and Taylor’s block (on special teams) followed in the fourth as the Cowboys shutout the Broncos for the final 36:26 while their defensive playmakers once again orchestrated another OSU escape.
“First quarter we came out there trying to match their intensity,” defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan said. “Second half, we came out there and wanted to literally stomp them to the ground.”
Jim Knowles’ defense found a different gear on the road in Week 3 and offered more evidence that this group is for real.