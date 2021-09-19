Three things we learned from OSU's 21-20 win at Boise State

In wins over Missouri State and Tulsa, we saw OSU’s defense hold up against an FCS offense and Golden Hurricane attack averaging 20.6 points per game.

In Boise, the Cowboys’ defense showed it has the ability to bounce back.

OSU held the ball for just 5:55 of the opening 23:34, leaving its defense on the field for 17:39 and drained while Boise State compiled 239 yards of offense en route to a 20-7 lead with 6:26 to go in the second quarter.

Then the Cowboys clamped down.

It began with Malcolm Rodriguez’s forced a fumble just before the half, which set up Sanders’ winning touchdown run.

After the break, OSU allowed the hosts a grand total of three yards in the third quarter, and big plays like Kolby Harvell-Peel’s late interception and Taylor’s block (on special teams) followed in the fourth as the Cowboys shutout the Broncos for the final 36:26 while their defensive playmakers once again orchestrated another OSU escape.

“First quarter we came out there trying to match their intensity,” defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan said. “Second half, we came out there and wanted to literally stomp them to the ground.”

Jim Knowles’ defense found a different gear on the road in Week 3 and offered more evidence that this group is for real.

