Three things we learned from OSU’s season-opening win over Missouri State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State came away from Saturday night 1-0, even if the Cowboys' 23-16 Week 1 victory against Missouri State was narrower than anyone in the stands at Boone Pickens Stadium would have liked.
Sophomore Shane Illingworth filled in adequately under center for Spencer Sanders (COVID-19 protocol), completing 55% of his passes for 315 yards and finishing with a touchdown and a pick. The Illingworth-led offense lagged in the second half, when the Cowboys gained 120 yards and mustered only three points, dragged down by a paltry team rushing performance.
In the end, it was down to the defense, which made a pair of key stops in its own territory during the final 3:06 to ward off the visiting Bears.
“Sometimes you're going to need to have a defense step up and win a game,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.
Up next for the Cowboys (1-0) is a visit from Tulsa (0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s opener:
Running game easier said than done: From Mike Gundy to offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn to the running backs themselves, there was optimism surrounding OSU’s ability to distribute carries across its stable of rushers this fall. That plan fell flat Saturday.
While Jaylen Warren and LD Brown ran in the Cowboys’ second and third touchdowns, respectively, OSU rushed for just 54 yards on 28 attempts and, as Gundy put it postgame, became “one-dimensional” on offense.
Brown led with 30 yards, and behind him was Dezmon Jackson with 14, though he didn’t carry the ball again after a third-quarter fumble. Warren recorded nine yards on six carries in his OSU debut, and Dominic Richardson did not feature out of the backfield.
“We’ve got to find a way to get better than, I don’t know what the heck we had, probably 2.5 yards per carry,” Dunn said. “That’s got to be better. We’ve got to address that immediately.”
Dunn’s fast-math at the podium was in fact generous: The Cowboys ran for 1.9 yards per attempt in a meager performance on the ground.
Offensive line still a work in progress: The line kept Illingworth upright, containing Missouri State to a lone sack and four hurries. But the struggles OSU rushers had on the ground were due, at least in part, to a group that struggled to pave the way in front of them.
“It’s interesting: last year we couldn't pass block,” Gundy said. “We pass blocked pretty good today, but we didn't run the ball very well. We couldn’t block very well.”
Right guard Hunter Woodard missed the opener for undisclosed reasons; Gundy said he expects the redshirt junior back this week. At left tackle, Taylor Miterko got the start over Caleb Etienne before the Butler Community College transfer rotated in.
Excepting Woodard’s absence and the ongoing position battle at left tackle, OSU’s offensive line is steadier than it was a year ago. In order to unlock the offense, the Cowboys need it to be better, too.
Harper fits right in at linebacker: Super senior Devin Harper has spent five years at OSU and plenty of time on the field, yet had made only three career starts before Saturday. He had an impact in start No. 4, recording nine tackles and 1.5 sacks, and made a pair of big plays, too.
Harper came up with quarterback Jason Shelley’s botched snap in the second quarter, his fumble recovery leading to Brown’s 11-yard score to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 20-0. And he stepped up in the closing moments, combining with Brock Martin for the pivotal fourth-down sack with nine seconds remaining that closed the door on Missouri State’s comeback attempt.
Slotted in next to Malcolm Rodriguez (15 tackles) and tasked with filling the shoes of Amen Ogbongbemiga, Harper authored a successful season debut.
“I played alright,” Harper said. “I could be better. I just take it week by week and improve on the little things. One percent better every day.”