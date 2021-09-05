Three things we learned from OSU’s season-opening win over Missouri State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State came away from Saturday night 1-0, even if the Cowboys' 23-16 Week 1 victory against Missouri State was narrower than anyone in the stands at Boone Pickens Stadium would have liked.

Sophomore Shane Illingworth filled in adequately under center for Spencer Sanders (COVID-19 protocol), completing 55% of his passes for 315 yards and finishing with a touchdown and a pick. The Illingworth-led offense lagged in the second half, when the Cowboys gained 120 yards and mustered only three points, dragged down by a paltry team rushing performance.

In the end, it was down to the defense, which made a pair of key stops in its own territory during the final 3:06 to ward off the visiting Bears.

“Sometimes you're going to need to have a defense step up and win a game,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.

Up next for the Cowboys (1-0) is a visit from Tulsa (0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s opener:

Running game easier said than done: From Mike Gundy to offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn to the running backs themselves, there was optimism surrounding OSU’s ability to distribute carries across its stable of rushers this fall. That plan fell flat Saturday.