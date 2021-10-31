Three things we learned from OSU’s 55-3 win over Kansas

STILLWATER — On fourth and short at the Kansas 16-yard line in the opening minutes Saturday night, Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. stuffed Jaylen Warren and turned Oklahoma State over on downs on its first offensive possession.
From there, the Cowboys proceeded to score on six of their next seven drives, storming to a 38-0 halftime lead — the hosts largest since Sept. 15, 2012 — on the way to a 55-3 romp that improved OSU to 7-1 for the first time since 2017.
Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and was one of eight rushers who combined for a season-high 292 yards on the ground as the Cowboys amassed a season-best 535 total yards gained. OSU’s highest scoring half of the season allowed Sanders and the first team to make way for the second-stringers before halftime.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense tormented KU’s Jason Bean into a pair of first quarter interceptions, and held the Jayhawks to 143 total yards and seven first downs, the fewest by an opponent since Mike Gundy took over in 2005.
Through eight games, OSU is tied with Baylor in second of the Big 12 standings behind Oklahoma and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bears. Ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 10 trip to West Virginia, here’s three things we learned Saturday night:
Sanders shines again to close out hot month
OSU’s quarterback began October with a three-interception performance against Baylor and questions surrounding his development (or lack thereof) in Year 3. On Saturday, Sanders ended what proved to be an impressive month with arguably his most prolific performance of the season.
Against the Jayhawks, Sanders navigated the pocket coolly and completed 63.2% of his 19 passes. For a third straight game, he found Brennan Presley (more on him soon) in the end zone, and later exploited single coverage for a 36-yard touchdown strike to Tay Martin. Sanders’ 69 rushing yards marked a season-high and he recorded his fourth rushing score of 2021 in the win.
And before being replaced by Shane Illingworth late in the second quarter, Sanders unleashed a crunching block on KU’s Thomas Jr. — leading with his throwing shoulder, no less — that helped Presley cruise into the end zone for his second score.
"He's gonna do what he wants to do,” coach Mike Gundy said of Sanders’ hit. “He's kind of like the Tasmanian Devil. I mean, he just rolls and goes and just keeps going. And he likes to play football."
OSU’s Tasmanian Devil is rounding into form. Sanders has thrown six touchdowns and completed 61.3% of his passes for 560 total yards over the Cowboys’ last three games. More importantly, he’s thrown just one interception in the same span.
Sanders, somewhat quietly, surged in October, and a consistent and turnover-light version of the redshirt junior passer only makes OSU more dangerous headed into November.
Presley’s impact growing by the week
Presley touched the ball only three times Saturday night. Two of those occasions ended with touchdowns.
OSU’s sophomore wide receiver caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Sanders in the closing minutes of the first quarter, then followed with the 14-yard reverse rushing score paved by Sanders’ block, proving once again that he doesn’t need much to make his presence felt.
"That's what (Presley) did in high school, right?” Gundy said. “I mean, he played running back. Played receiver. We moved him all over the place. When he touches the ball eventually he's going to make a play.”
Presley’s low-volume, high-impact performance came as the latest evidence of the expanding role he’s carving out. The pair of touchdowns marked his fourth and fifth over his last three games, and while the Cowboys have used Presley more lately, they’ve deployed him diversely, too.
Four touchdowns receptions in three weeks indicate how quickly he’s become one of Sanders’ top targets. Presley’s carry on Saturday was second in three games, and he’s averaging 15.5 yards per attempt. At Texas in Week 7, Kasey Dunn even let him throw a pass.
Good things tend to happen when OSU puts the ball in Presley’s hands and the Cowboys have many ways of doing it. Expect it to see that more in the final four games of the regular season.
"He really should touch the ball — and I think he would have tonight if we would have been in a normal game — at least 10 times, doing different things,” Gundy said.
Defense remains hungry headed into November
A Cowboys defense which had carried OSU through its first seven games of 2021 would have been forgiven for taking a breather in Week 9. Instead, Jim Knowles' crew clamped as hard as it had all fall.
While the first-team defense was on the field, the Cowboys held KU to 49 yards of offense. It picked off Bean twice on interceptions by Jason Taylor II and Kolby Harvell-Peel. And in the first half, the Jayhawks didn’t gain a single first down.
For the game, an OSU defense which entered 12th in the nation on third down held the visitors without a conversion on 13 third-down attempts.
"Coach Knowles was up here earlier talking about how we pride ourselves on third down. We've got five goals we try to meet every game as a defense and third down is the biggest one."
Pride is something this defense appears to have plenty of. On a Saturday when the Cowboys’ offense offered its highest-scoring performance of the season, OSU’s defense delivered yet another show of strength.
“We got the talent. We've got the scheme,” Harvell-Peel said. “For so long at Oklahoma State, offense was scoring all those points and as a defense we were trying to survive...I think we have an attitude and a mindset that bears well for us.”