Three things we learned from OSU’s 55-3 win over Kansas

Good things tend to happen when OSU puts the ball in Presley’s hands and the Cowboys have many ways of doing it. Expect it to see that more in the final four games of the regular season.

"He really should touch the ball — and I think he would have tonight if we would have been in a normal game — at least 10 times, doing different things,” Gundy said.

Defense remains hungry headed into November

A Cowboys defense which had carried OSU through its first seven games of 2021 would have been forgiven for taking a breather in Week 9. Instead, Jim Knowles' crew clamped as hard as it had all fall.

While the first-team defense was on the field, the Cowboys held KU to 49 yards of offense. It picked off Bean twice on interceptions by Jason Taylor II and Kolby Harvell-Peel. And in the first half, the Jayhawks didn’t gain a single first down.

For the game, an OSU defense which entered 12th in the nation on third down held the visitors without a conversion on 13 third-down attempts.

"Coach Knowles was up here earlier talking about how we pride ourselves on third down. We've got five goals we try to meet every game as a defense and third down is the biggest one."