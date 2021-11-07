Three things we learned from OSU’s 24-3 win over West Virginia

Dominance of the defense only growing into November

With the Cowboys’ defense shouldering OSU this fall, Gundy has been wary of taking Jim Knowles’ group for granted week-to-week. Some Saturday in 2021 — surely, naturally, logically — the defense would slip just a little, Gundy guessed.

Conversely with Knowles, performances like this latest one in Morgantown have become the expectation and his defense delivered again Saturday.

"I'm never surprised,” OSU’s defensive coordinator said of the dominance in West Virginia. “I expect it. We expect it out of ourselves. Like I've said in the past, it's a beautiful thing when it comes together. We go in with that expectation.”

“I told the guys before the game that we know. Now there's a difference between hoping and thinking, and knowing. We know it now in the core of our being that we can win games and be dominant, and that's a good feeling."