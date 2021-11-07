Three things we learned from OSU’s 24-3 win over West Virginia

Oklahoma State — namely its defense — traveled to West Virginia and managed to raise the bar on itself once again in 2021.
The Cowboys’s eight sacks set a record in the Mike Gundy era and sucked the life out of Milan Puskar Stadium. Up against an attack that poured nearly 500 yards on the Big 12’s top defense in Week 9, OSU allowed the Mountaineers only 133 yards of total offense, including a meager 17 yards on the ground. And a Jim Knowles defense that remains No. 3 in the nation on third down clipped the hosts on 12 of their 14 third-down attempts.
The performance amounted to a 24-3 win — OSU’s third on the road this season — which improved the Cowboys to 8-1 for the first time since 2015. Kasey Dunn’s offense got the scoring it needed from a pair of touchdown connections between Spencer Sanders and Tay Martin along with Jaylen Warren’s seventh rushing score of the season.
With Baylor’s loss at TCU OSU now sits in sole possession of second-place in the Big 12.
Ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 11 bout with the Horned Frogs featuring Barry Sanders’ induction to the Ring of Honor under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium, here’s three things we learned from the OSU’s win in Morgantown:
Dominance of the defense only growing into November
With the Cowboys’ defense shouldering OSU this fall, Gundy has been wary of taking Jim Knowles’ group for granted week-to-week. Some Saturday in 2021 — surely, naturally, logically — the defense would slip just a little, Gundy guessed.
Conversely with Knowles, performances like this latest one in Morgantown have become the expectation and his defense delivered again Saturday.
"I'm never surprised,” OSU’s defensive coordinator said of the dominance in West Virginia. “I expect it. We expect it out of ourselves. Like I've said in the past, it's a beautiful thing when it comes together. We go in with that expectation.”
“I told the guys before the game that we know. Now there's a difference between hoping and thinking, and knowing. We know it now in the core of our being that we can win games and be dominant, and that's a good feeling."
OSU was overwhelming at every level. Six Cowboys got in on those record-setting eight sacks. Devin Harper got two of them, and he and linebacker partner Malcolm Rodriguez finished as OSU’s top tacklers. In a secondary that allowed very little, Christian Holmes got his first pick of 2021, getting in on the turnover party that’s been largely dominated by Jason Taylor II and Kolby Harvell-Peel.
On the first weekend of “Championship November”, OSU proved once again it has a defense capable of powering the Cowboys in the final month of the regular season, and one that’s worthy a place in the Big 12 championship.
In the aftermath, Harper and Brock Martin — who had two sacks of his own — extended the credit to one man.
“That's all Knowles, man,” Martin said. “He schemes up. He tells us what we need to do.”
Lighter load for Warren
Jaylen Warren carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and a rushing score Saturday, his relatively low number of attempts part of a recent trend for OSU’s top running back.
Across a four-game stretch from Sept. 18 at Boise State to Oct. 16 at Texas, Warren carried the ball 30 or more times on three occasions and his lowest number of attempts in a game was 27 while he emerged as the Cowboys’ lead rusher. The volume has dissipated in recent weeks with 18 carries in the loss at Iowa State, nine against Kansas followed by Saturday’s count, Warren’s second-fewest since Week 2.
That’s a good thing for the Cowboys.
Iowa State took away the running game on Oct. 23. There was little reason to run Warren beyond the first quarter in the 55-3 rout of Kansas. But his slashed workload isn’t just down to game-to-game factors.
The health of a Cowboys’ passing game that’s steadily improved over the last month has lessened the reliance on Warren. With Spencer Sanders playing some of his best football in an OSU uniform and the receiving corps at full strength, the Cowboys aren’t having to lean on their running back like they did in September.
Warren was still plenty effective at West Virginia, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt with a long of 18 yards. and whatever rest he can can get now will only pay off in the final weeks of the regular season and beyond.
“16 carries for him was good to keep him fresh and keep him healthy,” Gundy said.
Future bright at wide receiver
If there was a point in the second half Saturday where OSU’s lead looked vulnerable, it was in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Then leading 17-3, the Cowboys faced third down and six at the West Virginia 41-yard line.
That’s when Sanders fired to Jaden Bray and the true freshman wide receiver ran 28 yards for a first down. Warren put the game to bed with his 13-yard touchdown on the next play.
Bray’s third-down play led another productive day for OSU’s freshman catchers. His lone catch came after Bryson Green caught a pair of passes while his brother Blaine hauled in a first-quarter reception, bringing the count to five catches for the Cowboys first-year receivers in a hostile road environment.
Following the win, both Gundy and Dunn spoke about the group of pass catchers who should factor in for the Cowboys for the foreseeable future.
“They're getting a lot of experience,” Gundy said. “More than they should. But they're getting a lot of experience. We might run into a situation like we had a few years ago when we had potentially four guys on the field that are really good players at wideout."
As injuries hit the veteran end of OSU’s wide receiver room in the early weeks this fall, the Cowboys called on their youth earlier than anticipated. Bray and Bryson Green each caught touchdowns in Week 2 against Tulsa, and Blaine Green has recorded a reception in each of OSU’s last five games.
The freshmen have maintained their roles as Tay Martin and Brennan Presley have asserted themselves in the passing game, and the stature of the Cowboys’ young wideouts within the offense is only going to grow.
"I think we're going to be pretty good at that receiver position here soon,” Dunn said. “Hopefully sooner than later."