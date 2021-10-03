Three things we learned from No. 19 OSU's 24-14 win over No. 21 Baylor

STILLWATER — Jaylen Warren pounded No. 21 Baylor with 125 yards and two scores on a season-high 37 carries. Oklahoma State’s defense contained a Bears’ rushing attack that entered averaging 272 yards per game to 107 yards on the ground, and passed nearly every test as Jim Knowles’ defense has tended to do.
In short: it looked a lot like a Cowboys victory in 2021.
And with the 24-14 win over the Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday night, No. 19 OSU improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2015 with trips to Texas and Iowa State waiting on the other side of the upcoming open week.
Here’s three things we learned from the Cowboys’ Week 5 win:
The “other” side of the Spencer Sanders experience persists
Mike Gundy put it well last Monday, speaking about the good and the bad that comes with Spencer Sanders following his 344-yard, two touchdown, zero turnover performance against Kansas State.
“You have to be willing to accept certain things in a game with him because you’re going to get the other,” Gundy said. “I mean, that’s who he is.”
Against Baylor, OSU saw some of “the other” from its redshirt junior quarterback.
Sanders threw three interceptions to go with his 182 yards passing and the second-quarter touchdown throw to Rashod Owens (more on him later). He and the Cowboys were fortunate for a defense that didn’t let Baylor capitalize on the mistakes, pushing the Bears back six net yards and holding them without points on the three possessions that followed Sanders’ picks.
"It's too much,” Gundy said of Sanders’ turnovers. “He knows that. I'm not going to single him out, but if he were sitting here he would agree with me.”
Sanders entered Week 5 having gone consecutive games without throwing an interception for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2 of 2019, appearing maybe — finally — to have turned a corner. Saturday proved that’s not quite yet the case.
Some defense: Sanders’ first pick came in the face of a heavy rush and he probably should have just taken the sack. The third bounced off of Owens and into the hands of Baylor’s Dillon Doyle.
And for the ball security concerns, Sanders remains a unique threat in the air and on the ground, the latter evidenced by a series of big runs Saturday that amounted to his 76 rushing yards. There’s not another player like Sanders further down the depth chart.
But it is Year 3 for Sanders under center at OSU, and we’re still talking about turnovers.
“We've got to play better at that position than he did tonight, when it comes to turning the ball over.”
A (lone?) weakness in the defense?
Saturday’s win, and as with each victory this season, may have left Cowboys fans wondering if Jim Knowles’ defense is susceptible to anything. It’s a fair question at this point.
Here’s one thing though: big plays.
Baylor’s first touchdown came in the third quarter on Abram Smith’s 55-yard rushing score on 4th and short. It’s second came after a 44-yard connection between quarterback Gerry Bohanon and Tyquan Thronton. And those scoring drives came a week after Deuce Vaughn’s 55-yard scoring scamper provided Kansas State’s only offensive touchdown.
OSU’s defense has been steely and stingy, but all of three of the touchdowns it’s allowed in the past two weeks have come on or with help from plays of 40-plus yards.
"We're an aggressive defense,” Gundy said. “There is some give and take. They're going to take shots at us. The next team we play is going to take shots, we know that.”
It's nitpicking when discussing a defense giving up 18.6 points and 90.8 rushing per game that’s carried the Cowboys to a 5-0 start. But this susceptibility to big plays is also something to bear in mind ahead of meetings with Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Breece Hall.
“Smart” Owens getting better by the week
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Rashod Owens was Sanders’ second-most targeted pass catcher and finished with three receptions for 52 yards, including a 32-yard second-quarter touchdown grab, the first of his career.
Owens is steadily carving out a role in a Cowboys passing game with his Week 5 performance following a three-catch, 49-yard effort against Kansas State and a pair of catches for 34 yards at Boise State.
Much of Owens’ emergence is owed to his intelligence and versatility.
"He's really smart,” offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn said. “So he's put himself in a position to play."
While injuries have ravaged OSU’s receiving corps and sidelined teammates, Owens has lined up and fit in at different positions; Dunn pointed out Saturday that he’s already played at every receiver spot in the offense in just five weeks.
At Boise State, Owens got the job done at the Z-position. Against Baylor, he delivered his most impactful performance as an X-receiver. No matter where he’s lined up, Owens’ knowledge of the offense and ability to move around has made him a weapon for OSU.
"I know the whole offensive system,” Owens said. "That gives me more opportunities to be in the game more and longer. That's how it is with everybody else. If you know the offense more, then it's better for our coach to know he can trust you if you know the whole offense and what's going on on the field."