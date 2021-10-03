Three things we learned from No. 19 OSU's 24-14 win over No. 21 Baylor

“Smart” Owens getting better by the week

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Rashod Owens was Sanders’ second-most targeted pass catcher and finished with three receptions for 52 yards, including a 32-yard second-quarter touchdown grab, the first of his career.

Owens is steadily carving out a role in a Cowboys passing game with his Week 5 performance following a three-catch, 49-yard effort against Kansas State and a pair of catches for 34 yards at Boise State.

Much of Owens’ emergence is owed to his intelligence and versatility.

"He's really smart,” offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn said. “So he's put himself in a position to play."

While injuries have ravaged OSU’s receiving corps and sidelined teammates, Owens has lined up and fit in at different positions; Dunn pointed out Saturday that he’s already played at every receiver spot in the offense in just five weeks.

At Boise State, Owens got the job done at the Z-position. Against Baylor, he delivered his most impactful performance as an X-receiver. No matter where he’s lined up, Owens’ knowledge of the offense and ability to move around has made him a weapon for OSU.

"I know the whole offensive system,” Owens said. "That gives me more opportunities to be in the game more and longer. That's how it is with everybody else. If you know the offense more, then it's better for our coach to know he can trust you if you know the whole offense and what's going on on the field."

