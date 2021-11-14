Three things we learned from No. 10 OSU’s 63-17 win against TCU

STILLWATER — With Barry Sanders in the crowd (and his newly minted nine-foot statue sitting outside Boone Pickens Stadium), Oklahoma State produced a rushing performance that could have made even the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner blush Saturday night.
The 10th-ranked Cowboys ran 63 times for 447 yards and eight touchdowns against the Horned Frogs. Jaylen Warren scored three first-half TDs to build a 28-3 halftime lead, and Dominic Richardson picked up his team-high 134 yards after the half when he combined for five rushing scores along with Dezmon Jackson and Jaden Nixon.
The dominant rushing effort amounted to the Cowboys’ 63-17 pummeling of visiting TCU, vaulting OSU to 9-1 and into a share of first place in the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys visit Texas Tech in Week 12.
Before shifting the focus to OSU’s trip to Lubbock, here’s three things we learned from Saturday’s win:
Cowboys flex rushing depth
OSU was down two offensive linemen in Josh Sills and Danny Godlevske against TCU, and without blocking tight end Braden Cassity, too. It didn’t matter.
Warren gashed the Horned Frogs for 113 yards and his three scores in the first half, and the Utah State transfer’s day was largely done at halftime. But Saturday was as much about Warren eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first since Oct. 16 as it was the performances of the backs behind him.
Jackson’s 68 yards were his most since last year’s meeting with TCU, and his 15 carries were a season-high as the redshirt senior cruised to his first two touchdowns of 2021. Richardson — a former TCU signee — ran angry on the Horned Frogs and finished 35 yards shy of the career-high he set against Baylor last December.
Against TCU, the Cowboys showed off the promised depth at the running position it’s often lacked this fall.
"I think that we can go downhill and run the football whenever we want to,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “And to be able to rotate guys through being fresh. So obviously, Jaylen is a great running back and he's our guy. But if he has to come out for a series or two or a play or whatever, we stick the next guy in and it's next man up."
OSU has conserved Warren over the past month, whittling his 30-plus carries a game diet to keep the Cowboys’ leading rusher fresh for the final games of the season. Saturday showed that OSU has plenty of punch behind him if, and when, needed, too.
Sanders making right decisions
Less flashy than the soaring fades he threw to Tay Martin at West Virginia, but more crucial to OSU championship hopes is the decision-making that Spencer Sanders continued to show.
The third-year QB completed 68% of his passes for 235 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Green (more on the freshman wide receiver soon) and made way for backup Ethan Bullock in the second half at the end of another sure-handed show that featured more of the composure Sanders has found over the last month.
He threw the ball away when he had to and made plays with his feet when called upon, adding 53 yards on the ground. And Sanders finished without a turnover for the fifth time in 2021. He’s now thrown only two interceptions in the five games since he threw three against Baylor, tossing nine touchdowns over that stretch.
“I’m just going with whatever the coaches teach me,” Sanders said of composed play. “I just listen to them and stay with their rules. I know they’re not going to teach me wrong.”
With the Big 12’s best defense and a powerful running game, a turnover-light, good decision-making version of Sanders is all the Cowboys need right now. He’s been just that for OSU over the last month.
Green finding his footing
Green, the 6-foot-1 first-year receiver, recorded a reception for a sixth consecutive game and finished with a time-high 80 yards on three catches.
His big moment came just before halftime when Green caught a pass from Sanders in the seam and burst through the TCU secondary for the 46-yard score that ballooned the Cowboys’ lead to 28-3. The scoring play marked Green’s first career touchdown — and the fourth among OSU’s freshman receivers in 2021 — and his showing against TCU offered yet another glimpse of the promising future that lies ahead in OSU’s wide receivers room.
“His ceiling could be as big as he wants it to be,” teammate Brennan Presley said of Greene postgame. “I mean, he's very smart. And he has the skillset to play at the wing position and to go out and slot and then also the skill position to play out wide so you can really put him everywhere and he's a smart guy.”
Green has emerged as a regular contributor himself in OSU’s passing game during Big 12 play. For the year, he’s up to 7 catches at 18.4 yards per catch, and he is only growing in the regular season’s final month.
"(Green) is young,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He's just kind of getting used to how the game is played and the speed of the physicality of it."
Like many of OSU’s first-year receivers, Green has seldom looked his age and his performance against TCU came as his finest yet.