Three-star WR, former Oregon commit Stephon Johnson picks Oklahoma State
  • Updated
Stephon Johnson

Three-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson committed to Oklahoma State Wednesday morning. The pass catcher from DeSoto, Texas was previously committed to Oregon. 

 Photo courtesy of Claude Mathis

STILLWATER — Stephon Johnson, the one-time Oregon commit from DeSoto, Texas, is going to be a Cowboy.

Johnson, a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, committed to Oklahoma State over SMU Wednesday morning during a ceremony at DeSoto High School. At 6-foot, 175-pounds, he is the 73rd-ranked wide receiver in his class and the No. 76 overall recruit in the state of Texas.

Johnson initially committed to Oregon March 31, 2021. He pulled back on his pledge in early January and followed with visits to OSU and SMU before sealing his decision Wednesday. Johnson also held offers from USC, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Penn State and Arizona, among others. 

He becomes the fourth wide receiver in OSU's incoming class, joining four-star pass catchers Talyn Shettron and Braylin Presley and Pawhuska three-star Mason Gilkey. 

