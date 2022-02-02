Three-star WR, former Oregon commit Stephon Johnson picks Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Stephon Johnson, the one-time Oregon commit from DeSoto, Texas, is going to be a Cowboy.
It’s official: Stephon Johnson (@BoogieCO22) is a Cowboy. DeSoto’s three-star receiver picks Oklahoma State over SMU. He decommitted from Oregon in January. @SportsDayHS @FootballDesoto #txhsfootball pic.twitter.com/4O2SHun4R5— Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 2, 2022
Johnson, a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, committed to Oklahoma State over SMU Wednesday morning during a ceremony at DeSoto High School. At 6-foot, 175-pounds, he is the 73rd-ranked wide receiver in his class and the No. 76 overall recruit in the state of Texas.
Let’s do it . Go pokes 🤠 pic.twitter.com/YHf79d2HGY— Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) February 2, 2022
Johnson initially committed to Oregon March 31, 2021. He pulled back on his pledge in early January and followed with visits to OSU and SMU before sealing his decision Wednesday. Johnson also held offers from USC, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Penn State and Arizona, among others.
He becomes the fourth wide receiver in OSU's incoming class, joining four-star pass catchers Talyn Shettron and Braylin Presley and Pawhuska three-star Mason Gilkey.