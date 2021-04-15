Three players with area ties selected in WNBA Draft

Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack didn’t hear her name called in the WNBA Draft as early as expected but she was still all smiles when she was selected by the Chicago Sky as the No. 16 overall pick in the second round on Thursday night.

“At first I got a little frustrated, like I guess I’m not going to get called anytime soon, and so when I finally heard my name my face lit up,” Mack said in a WNBA Zoom teleconference. “I was excited. I just had so many emotions running through my mind. I was just like, finally I know where I’m going, what team wants me and where to make an impact at.”

Mack is the first Cowgirl to be drafted since the Dallas Wings took Loryn Goodwin in the second round of the 2018 draft and she is the sixth Cowgirl to be drafted in school history.

Two other athletes with local ties joined Mack as WNBA draft picks on Thursday.

Sapulpa native Chelsea Dungee is headed to the Wings from the University of Arkansas as the fifth overall pick.

Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson, a former Muskogee High School standout, was drafted No. 11 in the first round by the Seattle Storm before being traded to the Indiana Fever for former UCLA guard Kennedy Burke.