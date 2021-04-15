Three players with area ties selected in WNBA Draft

Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack didn’t hear her name called in the WNBA Draft as early as expected but she was still all smiles when she was selected by the Chicago Sky as the No. 16 overall pick in the second round on Thursday night.
“At first I got a little frustrated, like I guess I’m not going to get called anytime soon, and so when I finally heard my name my face lit up,” Mack said in a WNBA Zoom teleconference. “I was excited. I just had so many emotions running through my mind. I was just like, finally I know where I’m going, what team wants me and where to make an impact at.”
Mack is the first Cowgirl to be drafted since the Dallas Wings took Loryn Goodwin in the second round of the 2018 draft and she is the sixth Cowgirl to be drafted in school history.
Two other athletes with local ties joined Mack as WNBA draft picks on Thursday.
Sapulpa native Chelsea Dungee is headed to the Wings from the University of Arkansas as the fifth overall pick.
Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson, a former Muskogee High School standout, was drafted No. 11 in the first round by the Seattle Storm before being traded to the Indiana Fever for former UCLA guard Kennedy Burke.
Wilson led Texas A&M, averaging 12.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 guard also led the team with 1.8 steals and 2.6 assists per contest.
Dungee, also a 5-11 guard, set an Arkansas record, scoring 2,147 career points with the Razorbacks and averaged 22.3 points per game. She also tallied 3.9 rebounds per contest and shot 38.7% from 3. Her scoring average is the second-highest single-season scoring average in school history.
Being selected by the Wings means Dungee will be only about a four-hour drive away from Sapulpa.
“Being so close to Oklahoma and Arkansas means so much to me,” Dungee said in the Zoom meeting. “I’m so happy that Dallas picked me. I can’t even describe the feeling. Anything is possible.”
In OSU's Mack, the Sky is getting the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She led the nation with an OSU record 112 blocks, averaging four per game this past season. The 6-foot-4 forward also averaged 19.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
Mack helped lead the Cowgirls to a 13-5 conference record, which set a single-season school mark for Big 12 wins. Mack said her hustling and rebounding are her strongest qualities that she expects to transfer to the next level. She will use those attributes to show why she feels she should have been a first-round pick.
“You just don’t know, I have a chip on my shoulder,” Mack said. “I’m ready. But like I’ve been saying, I’ve always been slept on so this is not nothing new to me. It’s just time to go out there and prove myself.”