Three OSU women's basketball players test positive for COVID-19; Cowgirls pause team activities and cancel season opener

Oklahoma State women’s basketball has paused all in-person activities after three women’s basketball players tested positive.

Oklahoma State announced on Monday that the pause will cancel the season opener at Little Rock that was scheduled for Nov. 25. The release stated that none of the people who tested positive have severe symptoms and have not been hospitalized.

“We’ll get through this,” coach Jim Littell said in a statement. “Our first priority is creating a safe environment for the people in our program. If that means we need to alter our schedule, then that’s what we’ll do. We won’t set an exact date for a return to team activities because of the uncertain nature of the virus. Our focus is to make sure that everyone is well taken care of and to do our part to minimize the spread. We’ll figure out the rest later.”

The release states that the OSU protocol for student-athletes who test positive is to go into isolation. Each athlete will undergo the Big 12 cardiac screening protocol before they can return to team activities.

Those who are identified through contact tracing will also be placed in quarantine. The Cowgirls still plan to meet virtually during the pause.

