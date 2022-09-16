Three legends from OSU women's sports inducted into Hall of Honor

STILLWATER — Three of the most significant female figures in the history of Oklahoma State sports were inducted Friday night into the athletic department’s Hall of Honor.

“I think it’s a big thing, especially for women’s sports, because sports are male-dominated,” former Cowgirl basketball player Andrea Riley said. “But I think that once you get those athletes, those rare athletes, you just have to give them their flowers and celebrate them.

“That’s what Oklahoma State does. That’s why I feel like I made the right choice a long time ago.”

Riley put OSU women’s basketball on the map during a career that included two-time All-America honors and the 2010 Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation’s top point guard. She has always credited coach Kurt Budke, who died in a 2011 plane crash, for believing in her.

“That’s a big thing for him to not be here, but his presence is felt,” she said. “I just think that he would be very proud.”

Riley’s time in Stillwater overlapped with the soccer career of record-setting goalkeeper AD Franch, who also was inducted Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Franch was a three-time All-American in 2010-12 and recorded 38 shutouts before a professional career that has included an Olympic bronze medal, an NWSL championship and a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Asked what stands out about her Cowgirl career, Franch said: “It wasn’t about all the results, though we had great success. But the company that was with me — everything that I’ve accomplished, I also needed teammates for the shut-out records, all of that. … You just think about everyone that you got to experience all those times with.”

Also in the Hall of Honor’s first class in 11 years was legendary former softball coach Sandy Fischer, who built the program into one of the best in the nation during a 23-year, 901-win career. In 1979-2001, she coached the Cowgirls to 15 Big Eight championships and nine Women’s College World Series.

“I was totally surprised,” Fischer said about being selected. “When (coach) Kenny (Gajewski) called, I was like, what? … I’m glad they’re doing (inductions) again, because I think the more people you can honor at your school, the better it is and it helps bring alumni back around.”

Among those alumni in attendance for the ceremony was Michele Smith, the ESPN commentator whose playing career included two Olympic gold medals. She played for Fischer in 1986-89.

“I’m honored to have played for her,” Smith said. “My days here were amazing. I think we did a lot of great things, but I’m a slice in her history. She had history before me. She had history after the clubs that I was on. I love that she’s being recognized for the entire sum of what she did at Oklahoma State University.”

Also inducted were former football player Rashaun Woods and former men’s golfer Lindy Miller. They join 66 others in the Hall of Honor, which was created in 1996.

Woods, who rewrote the record book in 2000-03, produced a memorable career that included 4,414 receiving yards and 42 catches. He also was honored at OSU’s game last week along with his 2002 teammates to mark the 20-year anniversary of their season.

“I’m just thankful that they take enough time out of the day to honor a guy like me,” Woods said. “We had a great time when I was here. I’m so thankful for the university and thankful for the opportunity to play here and to be recognized 20 years later. It’s truly a blessing.”

Miller played at OSU in 1975-78, becoming a four-time All-American under Mike Holder, winning two national championships and being selected the national player of the year as a senior. He still holds the program record with 11 career victories.

“It just means the world to me (to be inducted),” Miller said. “To be able to look back on the history of this university and see the names associated with the Hall of Honor — coach (Henry) Iba, coach (Ed) Gallagher, Eddie Sutton, Barry Sanders — it’s just such a great honor.”