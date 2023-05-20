STILLWATER — The ball off Krystin Nelson’s bat chopped into the dirt at Cowgirl Stadium.

The Wichita State third baseman took a last-ditch attempt to reach base. Oklahoma State third baseman Megan Bloodworth reacted fast, snagging the hard-hit ball up and firing it over to Micaela Wark for the final out.

Somehow, it was probably the easiest out Bloodworth assisted on.

“I think just having pitchers that can throw it and give us a chance,” Bloodworth said. “If that ball is hit any harder, there is a chance I’m not even able to catch it. So, I just want to get the outs for the pitcher.”

Bloodworth did get the outs for the pitcher on Saturday afternoon. She recorded several defensive gems against Wichita State, elevating the Cowgirls to a 6-0 win and advancing OSU to the final game of the Stillwater NCAA Regional on Sunday at 3 p.m.

OSU will play UMBC, Nebraska or Wichita State, depending on the outcomes of Saturday’s two elimination games.

“Megan, just from day one, has been awesome here,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “She’s been through a bit of a hard time with her bat, I don’t think there’s any secret there, I think she’d tell you the same thing. But the one great thing about this kid is it has never affected her play on the dirt.”

Perhaps Bloodworth’s biggest contribution came in the fifth inning. OSU (43-14) held a four-run lead over the Shockers, who managed to load the bases with two outs. Lexi Kilfoyl, the Cowgirls’ starter, stared down WSU shortstop Sydney McKinney.

McKinney, who leads the country with a .518 batting average, took the first two pitches for strikes. On the third throw from Kilfoyl, McKinney ripped a line drive toward third base. The runners took off from each base.

It looked like it would cascade past Bloodworth. Instead, she snatched the ball out of the air, eliminating the threat. She ran to celebrate with Kilfoyl, a rare show of emotion from the third baseman.

“Those come in clutch, because those stop those big rallies that … if that would have gotten through it would have completely changed the game,” Kilfoyl said. “Those are big plays that, as pitchers, get us fired up.”

Bloodworth’s contributions didn’t end there. At the plate, she recorded a double to score outfielder Tallen Edwards, the sixth and final run for OSU.

“She could easily be 6-for-6 in this regional,” Gajewski said of Bloodworth, who has two RBIs so far this weekend.

Said WSU (44-11) coach Kristi Bredbenner, “It’s a game of adjustments. I felt like we had some really great at-bats in the game, and just couldn’t buy a hit. Several loud outs to third in some crucial situations.”

Bu the defense is what shined. Before shutting down the Shockers in the fifth, Bloodworth snagged another lineout from McKinney, who finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Another included a hard-hit groundball to Bloodworth off WSU first baseman Zoe Jones in the second. Bloodworth cleanly fielded it and threw Jones out at first.

“When you can keep McKinney and (Addison) Barnard off the bags, good things can happen,” Gajewski said.

Kilfoyl received much of the praise for that. After Kelly Maxwell strung together a strong performance Friday, Kilfoyl followed up with one of her own, pitching six scoreless innings, striking out six batters and allowing five hits.

Across two games in the Stillwater NCAA Regional, the Cowgirls haven’t allowed opponents to score a run and have outscored them 15-0.

“I’ve been waiting for this team, I think they’ve been waiting, to kind of feel this and play like this again,” Gajewski said.

OKLAHOMA STATE 6, WICHITA STATE 0

WSU;000;000;0;—;0;5;0

OSU;100;311;x;—;6;7;0

Aguilar, Cooper (5) and Brown. Kilfoyl and Tuck, Aycock (7) and Schneidmiller (7). W: Kilfoyl (13-5). L: Aguilar (15-3). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:28. A: 989