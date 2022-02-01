'This was always the dream': Berryhill's Dotson gets wish to stay home with OSU

“They said they wanted to get the big dog coach to meet with the big dog," Dotson said.

A weekend visit on campus in Stillwater followed. On Sunday, sitting in coach Mike Gundy's office, Dotson gave OSU his verbal pledge.

While the Cowboys came in late for the fourth lineman in their 2022 class, OSU's interest in Dotson isn't new.

"They really liked Davis early in the process," Harper said. "They loved his potential. He’s 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He’s a big 6-foot-6. It’s all upside with him. He’s just going to be bigger and stronger."

Dotson said the opportunity to earn early reps with the Cowboys was an appeal for him. Since the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, OSU's offensive line depth has thinned with Hunter Anthony, Tyrese Williams, Monroe Mills and Cade Bennett each entering the transfer portal.

Dotson arrives with 2022 signees Tyrone Webber, Austin Kawecki and Calvin Harvey as incoming linemen primed to compete for those depth roles in 2022.