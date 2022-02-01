'This was always the dream': Berryhill's Dotson gets wish to stay home with OSU

STILLWATER — By the time TCU assistant A.J. Ricker finished up the visit inside Davis Dotson’s living room, the offensive tackle from Berryhill High School was ready to become a Horned Frog.
“I had that amazing in-home visit with TCU,” Dotson said. “I thought that was going to be it for me.”
But no sooner than Ricker walked out the front door on the evening of Jan. 24 did Dotson peer down at his phone and find a text message from Pat Harper. Berryhill’s head football coach told his 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior to expect a call from Oklahoma State. The offer Dotson was holding out for had finally arrived.
“This is what I wanted,” Dotson said. “It was here or (Oklahoma) is where I wanted to be. Stay in state for my family to watch me.”
Dotson announced his commitment to the Cowboys Monday morning, one week after OSU came in with its late offer. His story as one of OSU’s latest additions from Tulsa is one of patience.
An aggressive, physical three-star lineman, Dotson ranks second among in-state offensive tackles and 14th overall in the state’s recruiting class of 2022, per 247Sports.com. On Wednesday, he’s expected to be among the signees announced by the Cowboys in a class of 2022 that enters the traditional National Signing Day with 18 members.
Yet it wasn’t until the last week of January that a future in Stillwater for Dotson appeared a potential reality.
While OSU dragged its feet on extending him an offer, sorting out scholarship availability and positional needs, Dotson had other opportunities to consider. Big 12 foes such as TCU, Iowa State and Texas Tech wanted him. Syracuse and Virginia were interested, too. Dotson visited Arizona State in November.
But the Oklahoma kid who grew up attending OSU basketball games and wrestling duals, watching clips of Barry Sanders and Bryant Reeves — “it was always Big Country” — and admiring the Sooners’ offensive line play bided his time for a chance to stay home.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University,” Dotson said. “As a kid growing up here, you grow up watching football. I’ve always been a Big 12 guy. So if it wasn't going to be those two schools, I was going to go play in the Big 12, no matter what.
“But his was always the dream.”
Finally last week, the chance presented itself. Not long after Harper — the Berryhill coach — texted, OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn phoned Dotson. Offensive line coach Charlie Dickey paid him a visit at Berryhill two days later.
“They said they wanted to get the big dog coach to meet with the big dog," Dotson said.
A weekend visit on campus in Stillwater followed. On Sunday, sitting in coach Mike Gundy's office, Dotson gave OSU his verbal pledge.
While the Cowboys came in late for the fourth lineman in their 2022 class, OSU's interest in Dotson isn't new.
"They really liked Davis early in the process," Harper said. "They loved his potential. He’s 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He’s a big 6-foot-6. It’s all upside with him. He’s just going to be bigger and stronger."
Dotson said the opportunity to earn early reps with the Cowboys was an appeal for him. Since the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, OSU's offensive line depth has thinned with Hunter Anthony, Tyrese Williams, Monroe Mills and Cade Bennett each entering the transfer portal.
Dotson arrives with 2022 signees Tyrone Webber, Austin Kawecki and Calvin Harvey as incoming linemen primed to compete for those depth roles in 2022.
“I just want the chance to go in and prove myself and see where I fall in," Dotson said. "If that happens to where I fall into scout team and get my butt kicked a couple times, that’s what I love. Once you get your butt kicked you start learning from it really fast.”
But above all else, the chance to play at OSU fulfills not only a dream for Dotson, but a goal to spend his college career close to home and near family.
"I just wanted to be able to come home," he said.