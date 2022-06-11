'This team was amazing': Gajewski, Cowgirls raised the bar at OSU once again in 2022

STILLWATER — In a locker room beneath the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex late Monday night, minutes after Oklahoma State’s 2022 national title dreams slipped through the Cowgirls’ fingers against Texas, Kenny Gajewski offered his still-wincing players a note of perspective.

“Only one team is going to hoist the trophy at the very end, so it’s going to hurt for everyone at some point besides the winning team,” the program’s seventh-year softball coach explained following OSU’s 6-5 loss to the Longhorns.

“It’s a good hurt, because when you are around a lot of people who really care about each other and are just trying to achieve a goal, those types of things hurt when you just fall short. I told them, when they’re my age, they’ll look back and go, ‘Pretty good stuff’. But right now? A lot of tears. A lot of tears.”

The Cowgirls’ best season in 40 years — and their finest since Gajewski arrived in 2016 — came to a bittersweet conclusion in Oklahoma City earlier this week.

OSU began Monday as a winner in each of its past 10 games, one victory away from the program’s first Women’s College World Series championship series appearance. Then, through a pair of Texas wins in a matter of hours, the Cowgirls’ title aspirations came crashing down.

There would be no championship series meeting with eventual national champion Oklahoma.

Yet in the aftermath, neither Gajewski nor his players let even the disastrous and decisive three-run fifth-inning from Texas obscure everything that came before it; another 48-win season, a first-ever Big 12 title and a six-month journey that brought OSU within 12 outs of a WCWS final series.

Instead, Gajewski sat next to Kelly Maxwell, Kiley Naomi, Chelsea Alexander and Sydney Pennington and together they discussed a team that managed again to elevate the standard in the Cowgirls’ third consecutive WCWS appearance.

“It’s a top-three finish in the country. It’s pretty dang good,” Gajewski said. “We won a Big 12 championship, a tournament championship. Hasn’t been done here. We just kind of keep continuing to raise the bar.

“This team will go down as a team that got us to the next step. And there’s some really good people here that will go down as all-time greats here.”

The Cowgirls’ second straight 48-win season in 2022, powered by a stretch of 20 wins in 22 games from March 18 to April 24, matches the high win total for OSU under Gajewski. But the road in a year Gajewski called multiple times “the hardest season” of his coaching career wasn’t always smooth for a team that dropped five straight games to close the regular season.

For his players, the challenges along the way only made the ride sweeter.

“I think the adversity that we faced really brought us together as a team, and so to know that this team will never be together again is really tough,” said Alexander, a fifth-year outfielder.

“We just kept pushing through,” said Pennington at the end of her fifth season in Stillwater as well. “And even if we had a few bad days, we bounced right back and just kept pushing. This team was amazing.”

Alexander and Pennington are two of the outgoing super seniors who arrived at OSU in 2018 and have been there for nearly every step of the program’s precipitous rise. Sitting at the podium Monday night in Oklahoma City, Naomi turned and thanked the pair of veterans for “showing what a true Cowgirl is like.”

The roster will look different when OSU returns to Cowgirl Stadium in 2023.

Gone from the lineup will be Alexander, Pennington, Hayley Busby along with pitchers Miranda Elish and Morgan Day. Per Justin McLeod of ExtraInningSoftball.com, Cowgirls Karli Petty, Briana Evans and Avery Hobson have already entered the transfer portal this week.

But OSU does return a foundational piece in Maxwell, the left-hander who emerged among the nation’s top pitchers in 2022. In Naomi, Katelynn Carwile, Cheyenne Factor and Julia Cottrill, OSU has the core of another WCWS-caliber offense. And the Cowgirls, surely, will return to the well of the transfer portal.

Perhaps most crucially, OSU will return with Gajewski in the dugout after the 50-year-old coach agreed to a new contract through 2027 last month. In Oklahoma City on Monday night, he closed with a nod to the support the program garnered this spring and set his eyes on the future.

“So thankful for these fans that showed out here. There’s more and more orange every year that we come here,” Gajewski said Monday night. “It’s really cool the way this game is growing for our fans, the people of OSU. It’s really neat.

“I feel blessed to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to start recruiting next week and building our next year’s team.”

