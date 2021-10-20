'This team needs me night in and night out': OSU’s Likekele refocused for 2021-22

“This team needs me night in and night out,” he said. “Me taking even just one night off or me being unfocused for one week, that affects my team. I had to learn that.”

On reflection, Likekele and Boynton agree that the player suffered from a trio of very different disruptions last season: COVID-19, injuries and the arrival of future NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Cunningham.

The disconnect that came with limited team activities, testing policies and every other pandemic impact hit Likekele hard. So did the effects of a foot injury that sidelined him for several games and later a broken thumb that did the same.

And the presence of Cunningham, a valued teammate who Likekele said Wednesday taught him to “put your stamp on every game”, pushed him off to the side. In his third year at OSU, Likekele struggled in an unfamiliar position.

“Isaac had the ball in his hands from Day 1 in our program and was the starting point guard in every game he was healthy for two years,” Boynton said. “And then we brought in a guy who he had to defer to a bit. I think he had a hard time finding the balance.”

After a year that set him off his course, Likekele feels he regained that lost balance this offseason.