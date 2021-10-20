'This team needs me night in and night out': OSU’s Likekele refocused for 2021-22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thinking back on last year, Isaac Likekele’s mind jumps to the enduring moments and memories.
There was Oklahoma State’s Jan. 12 win over Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys’ run to the Big 12 title game. The joy in the journey of Cade Cunningham’s lone season in Stillwater, and the pinnacle feat of OSU’s trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“It was a blessing to be there,” Likekele said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days.
Likekele’s recollection is fond, despite the fact that the Cowboys’ best campaign under coach Mike Boynton coincided with the most challenging of the senior guard’s college career, a season in which he never felt like himself on the court.
“Watching some of the film, I just looked like I was out there thinking too much,” he said. “I wasn't feeling free."
Likekele thought back on last year with perspective from a seat inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Wednesday, joined there by Boynton and teammate Rondel Walker for the men’s basketball portion of the Big 12’s preseason media event. His eyes are now on the season that lies ahead, and Likekele is ready to put the previous one — sidetracked by injuries, COVID-19 and lost focus — in the rearview.
His “swagger” and “edge” are back, according to Boynton, and after drifting away from his game last year, Likekele knows who he needs to be for the Cowboys in 2021-22.
“This team needs me night in and night out,” he said. “Me taking even just one night off or me being unfocused for one week, that affects my team. I had to learn that.”
On reflection, Likekele and Boynton agree that the player suffered from a trio of very different disruptions last season: COVID-19, injuries and the arrival of future NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Cunningham.
The disconnect that came with limited team activities, testing policies and every other pandemic impact hit Likekele hard. So did the effects of a foot injury that sidelined him for several games and later a broken thumb that did the same.
And the presence of Cunningham, a valued teammate who Likekele said Wednesday taught him to “put your stamp on every game”, pushed him off to the side. In his third year at OSU, Likekele struggled in an unfamiliar position.
“Isaac had the ball in his hands from Day 1 in our program and was the starting point guard in every game he was healthy for two years,” Boynton said. “And then we brought in a guy who he had to defer to a bit. I think he had a hard time finding the balance.”
After a year that set him off his course, Likekele feels he regained that lost balance this offseason.
In conversations with Boynton, his role within the program came back into picture. The two spoke about maintaining character in the face of adversity, and Boynton reminded Likekele of the part OSU needs him to play as a leader in helping set a cultural foundation for the Cowboys.
“It's really important that he is focused on the right things,” Boynton said. “... ultimately, when our team has success, he'll be unquestionably the leader of why those things happen."
And in the gym, where Likekele spent more time than he ever has before, he rediscovered the focus he couldn’t find a year ago.
Most mornings, he is getting shots up by 7 a.m. And on days when “I'm not feeling good about things”, Likekele returns to the gym, turning on music and finding himself again in the game.
“It’s almost therapeutic,” he said. “(The routine) has really helped me to stay focused. It's helped me build a discipline. Those habits are big.”
A season after feeling as disconnected as he’s felt in Stillwater, Likekele is confident in who OSU needs him to be and the player he wants to be as he enters Year 4 with the Cowboys.
"I'm just trying to go out here and be the best leader for my team,” Likekele said. “I just want to be able to walk off the court and tell myself I gave these guys my hardest night every single night."