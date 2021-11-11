"This is unacceptable": NCAA hits back on OSU's reaction to denied appeal

Last Wednesday, Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg and men's basketball coach Mike Boynton slammed the NCAA infractions appeals committee in the wake of its decision to uphold NCAA sanctions on the Cowboys, including a postseason ban for the 2021-22 season.

“I’m disappointed, disgusted, appalled, frustrated, but somewhere in Indianapolis there’s a group of people celebrating," Boynton said in a statement, during which he later mentioned each committee member by name.

On Thursday, the NCAA hit back against OSU in a statement undersigned by officials including NCAA president Mark Emmert.

"Comments by Oklahoma State personnel regarding its infractions case resulted in NCAA volunteer committee members and staff receiving threatening and offensive messages after being identified by name," the statement read. "This is unacceptable."

In addition to claims of threatening messages, the statement said OSU "misstated facts about the infractions process" and "encouraged individuals to circumvent the NCAA member-created process that every school agrees to participate in as part of their responsibility to each other," a reference to Weiberg and Boynton's warning to other institutions on future cooperation in NCAA investigations.