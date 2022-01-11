"This is not about me": OSU's Miller credits teammates for College Football HOF induction

STILLWATER — Two days before his 66th birthday, Terry Miller noticed a box sitting outside of his home.

Miller lives “out in the country” now, about eight miles west of Boone Pickens Stadium, and doesn’t typically receive unexpected deliveries. At first glance, he thought it might be another package for his wife, Nancy.

But the box was indeed addressed to Oklahoma State’s second all-time leading rusher. Inside, alongside a football emblazoned with Miller’s name, was a letter informing the 1977 Heisman Trophy runner-up of his place in the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

“What a great birthday present,” he told the Tulsa World on Monday. “The first thing I thought about was how and when to start getting the message out to my former teammates and to let them know that part of them gets to go into this as well.”

The National Football Foundation officially announced Miller as one of 18 members of its latest hall of fame class on Monday. When he's enshrined on Dec. 6, Miller will join Cowboys coaches Pappy Waldorf and Jimmy Johnson and players Thurman Thomas, Bob Fenimore, Barry Sanders and Leslie O’Neal as the seventh OSU representative to enter the hall.