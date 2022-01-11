"This is not about me": OSU's Miller credits teammates for College Football HOF induction

STILLWATER — Two days before his 66th birthday, Terry Miller noticed a box sitting outside of his home.
Miller lives “out in the country” now, about eight miles west of Boone Pickens Stadium, and doesn’t typically receive unexpected deliveries. At first glance, he thought it might be another package for his wife, Nancy.
But the box was indeed addressed to Oklahoma State’s second all-time leading rusher. Inside, alongside a football emblazoned with Miller’s name, was a letter informing the 1977 Heisman Trophy runner-up of his place in the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.
“What a great birthday present,” he told the Tulsa World on Monday. “The first thing I thought about was how and when to start getting the message out to my former teammates and to let them know that part of them gets to go into this as well.”
The National Football Foundation officially announced Miller as one of 18 members of its latest hall of fame class on Monday. When he's enshrined on Dec. 6, Miller will join Cowboys coaches Pappy Waldorf and Jimmy Johnson and players Thurman Thomas, Bob Fenimore, Barry Sanders and Leslie O’Neal as the seventh OSU representative to enter the hall.
Asked about his place within the esteemed group, Miller’s mind strayed from the company he now keeps. Instead, he focused on the coaches and teammates at OSU from 1974-77, the people he’s spoken to over the past week since the news began circulating, the ones who had a hand in what Miller considers the team effort of this individual achievement.
“Those names that I hear getting in they must have had help in doing the things that helped them get into the hall,” Miller said. “Those teammates I’m hearing from were a part of this. Whether it was practice, games, watching film. It was about the team. It wasn’t about me."
When the package arrived from the College Football Hall of Fame, one of Miller’s first calls went to Don Boyce. If not for the former OSU assistant, Miller isn’t sure he ever would have landed in Stillwater.
As one of the most accomplished high school athletes to come out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Miller garnered plenty of Division I interest. Every member of the Big Eight Conference sought his signature. So did Arizona and Arizona State. Bear Bryant phoned Miller to tempt him to Alabama. Miller turned him down.
Boyce put on the full-court press with countless trips to Colorado and convinced Miller to come to OSU.
“He’s the reason I’m here,” Miller said.
Donald "Doc" Cooper proved even more essential.
Miller’s early days with Cowboys were mired by hamstring issues. Six decades later, Miller attributes the sensitivity to the astroturf at Lewis Field. Cooper, the team trainer, devised a solution.
Rather than wrapping Miller’s leg muscles in Ace bandages, applying pressure to one spot, Cooper’s plan was to distribute the pressure. So OSU’s trainer went to Stillwater's Katz department store and fashioned a women's girdle that one of OSU’s most prolific running backs wore for the rest of his career.
“We tried it. It worked,” Miller said. “The only thing is now everybody wears one. It’s a fashion statement nowadays.”
With the stabilizing piece of equipment, Miller became a two-time All-American. He finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1976, then second behind Earl Campbell a year later. Forty-five years after his final game in Stillwater, Miller is still the only Cowboy to record three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and his 4,754 career yards remain the most of any OSU running back outside of Thomas.
Those who helped Miller's Cowboys career remained dear to him in his post-playing career. After a stint in the NFL, Miller entered the business world with the finance degree he earned from OSU. In 1999, he was sentenced to two year in prison for bank fraud.
“I made a mistake," Miller said. "I paid for the mistake. And 21 years later I’m still here.”
It felt like a return when Miller was inducted into the OSU Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. And as he moved on in life and into the Hall of Honor, Miller thought of his teammates.
"The only people that I cared about or that I was concerned about was them," Miller said. "Those guys who deserved the recognition because of the work that we did during the time that we did it."
As he now heads toward another hall of fame, Miller is maintaining a similar frame of mind.
"Honestly speaking, I am excited for my teammates," Miller said. "Because this is about my teammates. This is not about me."
"If they didn’t tackle somebody, we didn’t get to play offense. If they didn’t block, we didn’t get yards. So the conversation is about the teams that I was on that allowed me to do the things that I did.”